

Underwood Archives // Getty Images

20 photos of LA in the 1920s

A car driving through the Hollywood Hills beneath the Hollywoodland sign.



SeM/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The birth of the film industry

Rehearsal for a silent film at a motion picture studio in Hollywood



American Stock Archive/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The Pacific Electric railway system

Pacific Electric Rail Car on Hollywood Boulevard



Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Santa Monica beach clubs

Crowds of Sunday bathers enjoying the warm waters at Ocean Park Beach in Santa Monica



Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A presidential parade

Crowds line the streets of downtown LA to see Herbert Hoover’s motorcade



Bettmann // Getty Images

The LA Motor Corps

The Los Angeles motor corps with their new fleet of Indian motorcycles



Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Major movie studios move in

Aerial view of Stage 6 at the Fox Movietone Studios



American Stock/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Wilshire Boulevard

Cars converge on the intersection of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard



Dick Whittington Studio/Corbis via Getty Images

LA’s yellow cabs

A cabbie assists two young girls emerging from his cab



Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

A beachy beauty pageant

Crowds attend a bathing beauty contest in Venice Beach



Bettmann // Getty Images

LA’s most famous face

Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford canoe along the swimming pool at their Pickfair estate.



Bettmann // Getty Images

The Hollywood sign

The famed Hollywood sign reading Hollywoodland



Bettmann // Getty Images

Extra, extra

Hopeful female extras lined up in front of Paramount Studios in Hollywood



Bettmann // Getty Images

A winning duo

A boy in a small carriage is pulled by two Russian Wolfounds at the Los Angeles Kennel Club



Dick Whittington Studio/Corbis via Getty Images

Field of dreams

A group of men gather outside a radio store to listen to the world series.



Virgil Apger/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The programmatic movement

Actress Elizabeth Allan stands in front of the ‘Pig Barbecue’ food stand in Hollywood



Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

An ostrich farm adventure

A woman sits in an ostrich pulled carriage while friends look on



ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The University of California, Los Angeles opened

A large dentist hall with patients being qworked on in many rows of treatment chairs



Aviation Fever

A daredevil climbs between two airplanes in flight



Bettmann // Getty Images

Movie magic

A movie being shot on a backlot set replica of New York



Bettmann // Getty Images

A hedonistic lifestyle

An actress drives a car into a casino on a studio backlot