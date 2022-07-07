How ancient humans cared for their pets
DeAgostini // Getty Images
How ancient humans cared for their pets
Dog on a leash mosaic
GAS-photo // Shutterstock
Europe and ancient Germany
Cave painting depicting hunters with dog
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images
Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt
Cat statues from Giza’s Saqqara necropolis
DEA / G. NIMATALLAH/De Agostini via Getty Images
Mediterranean and ancient Rome
Greek stele depicting a fight between a dog and a cat
Desmond Morris Collection/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Ancient China
Ancient Chinese pottery figure of guard dog
Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
The Americas
Dogs of the Native Americans watercolor painting
Comments