60 photos that capture summer in the ’60s


Schafer // Getty Images

Express Newspapers // Getty Images

US troops in Vietnam


Agence France Presse // Getty Images

‘I Have a Dream’ speech


Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

March on Washington


Rowland Scherman // Getty Images

Bob Dylan and Joan Baez


William Lovelace // Getty Images

Rolling Stones


Evening Standard // Getty Images

Sammy Davis Jr.


Warner Bros/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Woodstock Festival


Three Lions // Getty Images

Beetle nap


Washington Bureau // Getty Images

Voting Rights Act


Harry Benson // Getty Images

Young love


Fox Photos // Getty Images

Water carriers


Potter/Express // Getty Images

Summer camp


Orlando // Getty Images

Hot dogs and baseball


Susan Schiff Faludi // Getty Images

Sportsmobile


Keystone // Getty Images

Beach ensemble


Keystone // Getty Images

Do ‘The Twist’


Archive Photos // Getty Images

Surf city


Keystone // Getty Images

Summer stunts


Bettmann // Getty Images

Beach Party


Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Bikini run


Peter Keegan/Keystone // Getty Images

Hippies in the park


Keystone // Getty Images

Summer in the city


Tom Kelley Archive // Getty Images

Life in color


Harry Benson // Getty Images

Coney Island


Corbis // Getty Images

Space walk


NASA

Apollo 11 crew


NASA // Getty Images

First man on the moon


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

Women’s Liberation Movement


Bob Aylott // Keystone//Getty Images

Equal pay conference


H. Armstrong Roberts // Getty Images

Beauty pageant


Central Press // Getty Images

Muhammad Ali


Douglas Miller//Keystone // Getty Images

Billie Jean King


Stan Meagher // Getty Images

Twiggy


Ted West // Getty Images

Hugh Hefner and his bunnies


Bettmann // Getty Images

The Kennedys during summer


Evening Standard // Getty Images

Summer fashion


Mirrorpix // Getty Images

Children’s fashion


Tom Kelley Archive // Getty Images

Men’s swimwear


Photoshot // Getty Images

Gambling in the pool


Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images

Marilyn Monroe’s death


picture alliance // Getty Images

Black students register


Underwood Archives // Getty Images

George Wallace stands in the way


National Archive // Getty Images

Civil Rights Act


Bettmann // Getty Images

Woolworth desegregated


Ted Streshinsky Photographic Archive // Getty Images

Summer of Love


Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images

Jimi Hendrix


Bettmann // Getty Images

George Harrison


John Downing // Getty Images

The Beatles release ‘Sgt. Pepper’


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

Democratic National Convention


Buyenlarge // Getty Images

Harlem riots


Buyenlarge // Getty Images

Demonstrators in Harlem


Harry Benson//Express // Getty Images

Watts riots


Bettmann // Getty Images

Segregation in public pools


Bettmann // Getty Images

Beach jeers


Denver Post // Getty Images

Lemonade stands


Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons

Shortened hemlines


H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock // Getty Images

Jell-O


Schafer // Getty Images

Summer heat wave


Roy Kemp // Getty Images

Nun fun


Hilaria McCarthy // Getty Images

Marsha Hunt

