Top box office movies last weekend

Stacker takes a look at the top box office performers from the weekend of April 14, 2023, using domestic box office data from The Numbers. Movies at the weekend box office grossed over $147 million, down $57 million (28.2% decrease) from last week. Thirteen films opened in theaters, including “The Pope’s Exorcist.” Keep reading to see whether “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” held on to its top spot from last week.



Soli Deo Gloria Releasing

#10. Nefarious

– Opening weekend gross: $1,316,266

— 49th highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

– Genre: Thriller/Suspense

– Run time: 99 minutes

– Cast: Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi, Tom Ohmer



Paramount Pictures

#9. Scream VI

– Weekend gross: $1,480,774 (sixth week in release)

– Total gross: $106,818,626

— Fifth highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

— 12th highest-grossing weekend for horror movie

— 37th highest-grossing March weekend

– Genre: Horror

– Run time: 123 minutes

– Cast: Courteney Cox, Dermot Mulroney, Melissa Barrera



Bleecker Street

#8. Mafia Mamma

– Opening weekend gross: $2,032,202

— 26th highest-grossing Bleecker Street movie

— 45th highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

– Genre: Comedy

– Run time: 101 minutes

– Cast: Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Sophia Nomvete



Sony Pictures

#7. Suzume

– Opening weekend gross: $5,001,705

— 31st highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

– Genre: Adventure

– Run time: 122 minutes

– Cast: Nanoka Hara, Makoto Shinkai, Makoto Shinkai



Paramount Pictures

#6. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

– Weekend gross: $7,528,658 (third week in release)

– Total gross: $74,248,871

— Seventh highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

— Ninth highest-grossing weekend for movie based on game

— 51st highest-grossing March weekend

– Genre: Adventure

– Run time: 134 minutes

– Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page



Amazon Studios

#5. AIR

– Weekend gross: $7,846,808 (second week in release)

– Total gross: $33,409,758

— Highest-grossing Amazon Studios movie

— 14th highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

— 31st highest-grossing Easter opening weekend

– Genre: Drama

– Run time: 112 minutes

– Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman



Universal

#4. Renfield

– Opening weekend gross: $8,026,475

— 25th highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

– Genre: Black Comedy

– Run time: 93 minutes

– Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina



Lionsgate

#3. John Wick: Chapter 4

– Weekend gross: $8,047,475 (fourth week in release)

– Total gross: $160,235,180

— Third highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

— Seventh highest-grossing weekend for Lionsgate movie

— 11th highest-grossing March weekend

– Genre: Action

– Run time: 169 minutes

– Cast: Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen



Sony Pictures

#2. The Pope’s Exorcist

– Opening weekend gross: $9,006,368

— 23rd highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

– Genre: Horror

– Run time: 103 minutes

– Cast: Russell Crowe, Alexandra Essoe, Daniel Zovatto



Universal

#1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

– Weekend gross: $92,347,190 (second week in release)

– Total gross: $353,170,890

— Highest-grossing weekend for movie based on game

— Highest-grossing movie so far in 2023

— Second highest-grossing weekend for digital animation movie

– Genre: Action

– Run time: 92 minutes

– Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day