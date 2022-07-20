10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

A street view of the mansion at 490 W Paces Ferry Road NW

A car at a gas station in the pouring rain at night.

A modern mansion with a party going on by the pool.

A two story white house with a wrap around porch.

Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit in front of the truck rodeo.

The Georgian Terrace hotel entrance sign and building at dusk.

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.