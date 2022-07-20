10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta
gracious_tiger // Shutterstock
The Swan House in Atlanta.
Raymond Boyd // Getty Images
Mission College in ‘School Daze’
A statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Morehouse College.
Billy F Blume Jr // Shutterstock
Multiple movies at the Georgian Terrace
The Georgian Terrace hotel entrance sign and building at dusk.
Universal Pictures
The Truck Rodeo in ‘Smokey and the Bandit’
Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit in front of the truck rodeo.
gracious_tiger // Shutterstock
President Snow’s mansion in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise
The Swan House in Atlanta.
Raymond Boyd // Getty Images
Madea’s house in ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’
A two story white house with a wrap around porch.
Warner Bros.
The modern party mansion in ‘The Nice Guys’
A modern mansion with a party going on by the pool.
Pathé
Where MLK Jr. accepts the Nobel Peace Prize in ‘Selma’
David Oyelowo, playing Martin Luther King Jr., giving a speech.
Alcon Entertainment
The gas station in the rain from ‘Prisoners’
A car at a gas station in the pouring rain at night.
Google Maps
Bill Murray’s mansion in ‘Zombieland’
A street view of the mansion at 490 W Paces Ferry Road NW
Marvel Studios
The Avengers headquarters in the MCU
Robert Downey Jr. in an orange Audi sports car.