100 worst dramas of all time


Atlantic Films

Kate Hudson in a scene from “Music”


Dreamworks Pictures

#100. The Turning (2020)

Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard in a scene from “The Turning”


Constantin Film

#99. Body of Evidence (1992)


Open Road Films (II)

#98. Mother’s Day (2016)


Universal Pictures

#97. The Snowman (2017)


RabbitBandini Productions

#96. Zeroville (2019)

James Franco and Jacki Weaver in a scene from “Zeroville”


Golan-Globus Productions

#95. Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects (1989)

Charles Bronson and Perry Lopez in “Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects”


Flach Film

#94. Anatomy of Hell (2004)


21st Century Films

#93. Death Wish: The Face of Death (1994)

Charles Bronson in a scene from “Death Wish: The Face of Death”


Mainline Pictures

#92. Boxing Helena (1993)


Glacier Films

#91. American Heist (2014)


Screen Gems

#90. Boogeyman (2005)


Company Films

#89. Replicas (2018)


Baltic Industrial Finance

#88. Oxford Blues (1984)


AST Studios

#87. #Horror (2015)

Timothy Hutton in a scene from “#Horror”


Dreamscape Productions

#86. Backtrace (2018)

Sylvester Stallone in a scene from “Backtrace”


CineWild

#85. Deuces Wild (2002)


Oriah Entertainment

#84. The Clapper (2017)


TriStar Pictures

#83. Hush (1998)


EuropaCorp

#82. Shut In (2016)


Dimension Films

#81. Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011)

Alexa PenaVega and Mason Cook in “Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World”


Lions Gate Films

#80. Godsend (2004)


Home Box Office (HBO)

#79. Sex and the City 2 (2010)


Hood River Entertainment

#78. 14 Cameras (2018)

Brytnee Ratledge in a scene from “14 Cameras”


Michael Buckner // Getty Images

#77. The Celestine Prophecy (2006)


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#76. Solarbabies (1986)


New Line Cinema

#75. Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)


Lakeshore Entertainment

#74. The Next Best Thing (2000)


Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films (EFO Films)

#73. Gotti (2018)


Warner Bros.

#72. Summer Catch (2001)


Los Angeles Media Fund (LAMF)

#71. Dark Crimes (2016)


International Cinevision Productions

#70. Reform School Girls (1986)

A scene from “Reform School Girls” set in a field


Sweet Unknown Studios

#69. River Runs Red (2018)

George Lopez in a scene from “River Runs Red”


Morgan Creek Entertainment

#68. Juwanna Mann (2002)


Demarest Films

#67. The Disappointments Room (2016)


Cedar Park Entertainment

#66. The Tax Collector (2020)


Paramount Pictures

#65. Staying Alive (1983)


Macari/Edelstein

#64. Rings (2017)


Seraphim Films Inc.

#63. Reach Me (2014)


Tag Entertainment

#62. Supercross (2005)


Senator Entertainment Co

#61. The Informers (2008)


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#60. Basic Instinct 2 (2006)


TriStar Pictures

#59. Mixed Nuts (1994)


CJ Entertainment

#58. Dragon Wars: D-War (2007)


Culmination Productions

#57. Die in a Gunfight (2021)

Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta in “Die in a Gunfight”


Annapurna Productions

#56. Passion Play (2010)


Huntington Prep

#55. The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)


Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films (EFO Films)

#54. Survive the Night (2020)


Paramount Pictures

#53. Bless the Child (2000)


Redemption Film

#52. Redemption Day (2021)

Serinda Swan in a scene from “Redemption Day”


Constantin Film

#51. All the Queen’s Men (2001)

Matt LeBlanc as Steven O’Rourke in “All the Queen’s Men”


Alliance Cinema

#50. Dark Tide (2012)


Mirumir

#49. Branded (2012)


Unplanned Movie

#48. Unplanned (2019)


Company Films

#47. Exposed (2016)


International Pictures One

#46. Ironclad: Battle for Blood (2014)

A scene from “Ironclad: Battle for Blood”


FGM Entertainment

#45. New Best Friend (2002)


Floren Shieh Productions

#44. Girls Against Boys (2012)


Nuyorican Productions

#43. Feel the Noise (2007)


River Road Entertainment

#42. The Last Face (2016)


Troma Entertainment

#41. Surf Nazis Must Die (1987)


Millennium Films

#40. 211 (2018)


Cloud Ten Pictures

#39. Left Behind: The Movie (2000)


Pure Flix Productions

#38. God’s Not Dead 2 (2016)


Carolco Pictures

#37. Showgirls (1995)


Voltage Pictures

#36. Generation Um… (2012)


Prufrock Pictures

#35. Lost Souls (2000)


Vision PDG

#34. Wild Orchid (1989)


EuropaCorp

#33. Nine Lives (2016)


CalMaple

#32. After We Collided (2020)


Underclassman Films Ltd.

#31. Underclassman (2005)


Blumhouse Productions

#30. Martyrs (2015)


Dawn’s Light

#29. Black Water (2018)


Open City Films

#28. Down to You (2000)


Fuzzy Bunny Films (I)

#27. Crossroads (2002)


Pure Flix Productions

#26. God’s Not Dead (2014)


Hannibal Media

#25. Speed Kills (2018)


Pure Flix Productions

#24. Samson (2018)


Highland Film Group (HFG)

#23. Reprisal (2018)


Destination Films

#22. Thomas and the Magic Railroad (2000)

A scene with Thomas the Train in “Thomas and the Magic Railroad”


Multimedia Film Production

#21. Dracula 3D (2012)


Morgan Creek Entertainment

#20. The In Crowd (2000)


J & C Entertainment

#19. In the Mix (2005)


Working Title Films

#18. Cats (2019)


Koji Productions

#17. Temple (2017)


Anhui Film Group

#16. Beginning of the Great Revival (2011)


Orion // Getty Images

#15. Tarzan the Ape Man (1981)


Chango Productions

#14. Vulgar (2000)


The Tyler Perry Company

#13. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

Tyler Perry in a scene from “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”


Atlantic Films

#12. Music (2021)

Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler in a scene from “Music”


Atlas 3 Productions

#11. Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? (2014)


Alive Films

#10. Cool as Ice (1991)

Vanilla Ice and Kristin Minter in “Cool as Ice”


Radical Studios

#9. The Last Days of American Crime (2020)


HandMade Films

#8. Shanghai Surprise (1986)


Wiseau-Films

#7. The Room (2003)


City Films

#6. Bolero (1984)


Point Park University

#5. Not Cool (2014)


Twentieth Century Fox

#4. Glitter (2001)


Skyline Entertainment

#3. The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)


Hollywood Storm

#2. Black Rose (2014)

Kristanna Loken in a scene from “Black Rose”


Leuviah Films

#1. United Passions (2014)

