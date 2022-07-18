100 best action movies of all time
Warner Bros.
Twentieth Century Fox
#100. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
Twentieth Century Fox
#99. Die Hard (1988)
Film 4
#98. 71 (2014)
Jack O’Connell in 71
Solar Productions
#97. Bullitt (1968)
Media Asia Films
#96. Infernal Affairs (2002)
Columbia Pictures Film Production Asia
#95. Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Kôdansha
#94. Ghost in the Shell (1995)
Dovemead Films
#93. Superman (1978)
Christopher Reeve in Superman
Twentieth Century Fox
#92. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
Moho Film
#91. Snowpiercer (2013)
Touchstone Pictures
#90. Face/Off (1997)
Chernin Entertainment
#89. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
Exclusive Media Group
#88. Rush
Beijing Hairun Pictures Company
#87. Drug War (2012)
Toho Film (Eiga) Co. Ltd
#86. Lady Snowblood (1973)
Zentropa Entertainments
#85. Riders of Justice (2020)
Nicolas Bro, Lars Brygmann, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Mads Mikkelsen, and Andrea Heick Gadeberg in Riders of Justice
Roadside Attractions
#84. All Is Lost (2013)
Robert Redford in All Is Lost
Chungeorahm Film
#83. The Host (2006)
Twentieth Century Fox
#82. War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)
Walt Disney Pictures
#81. Incredibles 2 (2018)
FilmDistrict
#80. Drive (2011)
Ryan Gosling in Drive
New Regency Productions
#79. The Revenant (2015)
Marvel Studios
#78. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Eon Productions
#77. From Russia with Love (1963)
Toho Company
#76. Battle Royale (2000)
Twentieth Century Fox
#75. Minority Report (2002)
Columbia Pictures Corporation
#74. Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Omega Project
#73. Love Exposure (2008)
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#72. Creed (2015)
Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan in Creed
Black Label Media
#71. Sicario (2015)
Endgame Entertainment
#70. Looper (2012)
Twentieth Century Fox
#69. Logan (2017)
Lucasfilm
#68. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
Paramount Pictures
#67. Iron Man (2008)
Sedic International
#66. 13 Assassins (2010)
Warner Bros.
#65. Enter the Dragon (1973)
StudioCanal
#64. Hot Fuzz (2007)
Warner Bros.
#63. Heat (1995)
Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer in Heat
Eon Productions
#62. Skyfall (2012)
Mid Day Multimedia Limited
#61. Black Friday (2004)
A still from Black Friday’s trailer
Film Workshop
#60. The Killer (1989)
Warner Bros.
#59. The Lego Movie (2014)
Dreamworks Pictures
#58. 1917 (2019)
George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman in 1917
Columbia Pictures
#57. Casino Royale (2006)
TriStar Pictures
#56. District 9 (2009)
Warner Bros.
#55. The Matrix (1999)
Focus Features
#54. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
Alcon Entertainment
#53. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Egg Films
#52. Oldboy (2003)
Paramount Pictures
#51. Star Trek (2009)
Marvel Studios
#50. Black Panther (2018)
Carolco Pictures
#49. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
Twentieth Century Fox
#48. Avatar (2009)
CKK
#47. Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)
Chernin Entertainment
#46. Ford v Ferrari (2019)
TriStar Pictures
#45. Baby Driver (2017)
Marvel Studios
#44. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Warner Bros.
#43. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Warner Bros.
#42. Inception (2010)
Walter Wanger Productions
#41. Foreign Correspondent (1940)
Warner Brothers/Seven Arts
#40. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Paramount Pictures
#39. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)
Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Universal Pictures
#38. Children of Men (2006)
Clive Owen and Clare-Hope Ashitey in Children of Men
Miramax
#37. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
Keystone-France // Getty Images
#36. Scarface (1932)
DVV Entertainment
#35. RRR (2022)
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in RRR
Beijing New Picture Film Co.
#34. House of Flying Daggers (2004)
A24
#33. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Warner Bros.
#32. Dirty Harry (1971)
Beijing New Picture Film Co
#31. Hero (2002)
Eon Productions
#30. Goldfinger (1964)
Paramount Pictures
#29. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Warner Bros.
#28. The Fugitive (1993)
Universal Pictures
#27. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
The Ladd Company
#26. Blade Runner (1982)
Hemdale
#25. The Terminator (1984)
Warner Bros.
#24. The Iron Giant (1999)
Dreamworks Pictures
#23. Letters from Iwo Jima (2006)
Twentieth Century Fox
#22. Aliens (1986)
Paramount Pictures
#21. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Lucasfilm FILLER
#20. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Pixar Animation Studios
#19. The Incredibles (2004)
Shochiku
#18. Hara-Kiri (1962)
Jar Pictures
#17. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)
Philip D’Antoni Productions
#16. The French Connection (1971)
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
#15. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Warner Bros.
#14. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Syncopy
#13. Dunkirk (2017)
Asia Union Film & Entertainment Ltd.
#12. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Warner Bros.
#11. Gravity (2013)
George Clooney in Gravity
Warner Bros.
#10. The Dark Knight (2008)
#Kurosawa Production Co.
#9. Yojimbo (1961)
Toshirô Mifune and Atsushi Watanabe in Yojimbo
New Line Cinema
#8. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
Warner Bros.
#7. The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)
Warner Brothers/Seven Arts
#6. The Wild Bunch (1969)
Lucasfilm Ltd.
#5. Star Wars (1977)
Greenwich Film Productions
#4. Ran (1985)
New Line Cinema
#3. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
Toho Company
#2. Seven Samurai (1954)
New Line Cinema