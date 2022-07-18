Skip to Content
100 best action movies of all time


Warner Bros.

Twentieth Century Fox

#100. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)


Twentieth Century Fox

#99. Die Hard (1988)


Film 4

#98. 71 (2014)

Jack O’Connell in 71


Solar Productions

#97. Bullitt (1968)


Media Asia Films

#96. Infernal Affairs (2002)


Columbia Pictures Film Production Asia

#95. Kung Fu Hustle (2004)


Kôdansha

#94. Ghost in the Shell (1995)


Dovemead Films

#93. Superman (1978)

Christopher Reeve in Superman


Twentieth Century Fox

#92. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)


Moho Film

#91. Snowpiercer (2013)


Touchstone Pictures

#90. Face/Off (1997)


Chernin Entertainment

#89. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)


Exclusive Media Group

#88. Rush


Beijing Hairun Pictures Company

#87. Drug War (2012)


Toho Film (Eiga) Co. Ltd

#86. Lady Snowblood (1973)


Zentropa Entertainments

#85. Riders of Justice (2020)

Nicolas Bro, Lars Brygmann, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Mads Mikkelsen, and Andrea Heick Gadeberg in Riders of Justice


Roadside Attractions

#84. All Is Lost (2013)

Robert Redford in All Is Lost


Chungeorahm Film

#83. The Host (2006)


Twentieth Century Fox

#82. War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)


Walt Disney Pictures

#81. Incredibles 2 (2018)


FilmDistrict

#80. Drive (2011)

Ryan Gosling in Drive


New Regency Productions

#79. The Revenant (2015)


Marvel Studios

#78. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)


Eon Productions

#77. From Russia with Love (1963)


Toho Company

#76. Battle Royale (2000)


Twentieth Century Fox

#75. Minority Report (2002)


Columbia Pictures Corporation

#74. Spider-Man 2 (2004)


Omega Project

#73. Love Exposure (2008)


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#72. Creed (2015)

Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan in Creed


Black Label Media

#71. Sicario (2015)


Endgame Entertainment

#70. Looper (2012)


Twentieth Century Fox

#69. Logan (2017)


Lucasfilm

#68. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)


Paramount Pictures

#67. Iron Man (2008)


Sedic International

#66. 13 Assassins (2010)


Warner Bros.

#65. Enter the Dragon (1973)


StudioCanal

#64. Hot Fuzz (2007)


Warner Bros.

#63. Heat (1995)

Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer in Heat


Eon Productions

#62. Skyfall (2012)


Mid Day Multimedia Limited

#61. Black Friday (2004)

A still from Black Friday’s trailer


Film Workshop

#60. The Killer (1989)


Warner Bros.

#59. The Lego Movie (2014)


Dreamworks Pictures

#58. 1917 (2019)

George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman in 1917


Columbia Pictures

#57. Casino Royale (2006)


TriStar Pictures

#56. District 9 (2009)


Warner Bros.

#55. The Matrix (1999)


Focus Features

#54. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)


Alcon Entertainment

#53. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)


Egg Films

#52. Oldboy (2003)


Paramount Pictures

#51. Star Trek (2009)


Marvel Studios

#50. Black Panther (2018)


Carolco Pictures

#49. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)


Twentieth Century Fox

#48. Avatar (2009)


CKK

#47. Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)


Chernin Entertainment

#46. Ford v Ferrari (2019)


TriStar Pictures

#45. Baby Driver (2017)


Marvel Studios

#44. Avengers: Endgame (2019)


Warner Bros.

#43. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)


Warner Bros.

#42. Inception (2010)


Walter Wanger Productions

#41. Foreign Correspondent (1940)


Warner Brothers/Seven Arts

#40. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)


Paramount Pictures

#39. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible – Fallout


Universal Pictures

#38. Children of Men (2006)

Clive Owen and Clare-Hope Ashitey in Children of Men


Miramax

#37. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)


Keystone-France // Getty Images

#36. Scarface (1932)


DVV Entertainment

#35. RRR (2022)

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in RRR


Beijing New Picture Film Co.

#34. House of Flying Daggers (2004)


A24

#33. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once


Warner Bros.

#32. Dirty Harry (1971)


Beijing New Picture Film Co

#31. Hero (2002)


Eon Productions

#30. Goldfinger (1964)


Paramount Pictures

#29. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick


Warner Bros.

#28. The Fugitive (1993)


Universal Pictures

#27. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)


The Ladd Company

#26. Blade Runner (1982)


Hemdale

#25. The Terminator (1984)


Warner Bros.

#24. The Iron Giant (1999)


Dreamworks Pictures

#23. Letters from Iwo Jima (2006)


Twentieth Century Fox

#22. Aliens (1986)


Paramount Pictures

#21. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)


Lucasfilm FILLER

#20. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)


Pixar Animation Studios

#19. The Incredibles (2004)


Shochiku

#18. Hara-Kiri (1962)


Jar Pictures

#17. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)


Philip D’Antoni Productions

#16. The French Connection (1971)


Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)

#15. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)


Warner Bros.

#14. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)


Syncopy

#13. Dunkirk (2017)


Asia Union Film & Entertainment Ltd.

#12. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)


Warner Bros.

#11. Gravity (2013)

George Clooney in Gravity


Warner Bros.

#10. The Dark Knight (2008)


#Kurosawa Production Co.

#9. Yojimbo (1961)

Toshirô Mifune and Atsushi Watanabe in Yojimbo


New Line Cinema

#8. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)


Warner Bros.

#7. The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)


Warner Brothers/Seven Arts

#6. The Wild Bunch (1969)


Lucasfilm Ltd.

#5. Star Wars (1977)


Greenwich Film Productions

#4. Ran (1985)


New Line Cinema

#3. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)


Toho Company

#2. Seven Samurai (1954)


New Line Cinema

#1. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

