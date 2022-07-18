10 iconic filming locations in Vancouver
Tom Cruise on pay phone in ‘Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol’
Juno’s house in ‘Juno’
Michael Cera and Elliot Page play guitar in ‘Juno’
Where Ethan Hunt receives his mission in ‘Mission: Impossible–Ghost Protocol’
Burrard Bridge in Vancouver
The ‘Happy Gilmore’ driving range
Adam Sandler in ‘Happy Gilmore’
Multiple movies at Shannon Mews Park
Jack Nicholson and Art Garfunkel in ‘Carnal Knowledge’
Multiple movies at Pier 94
A simulated fire engine crash on a replica of Brooklyn Bridge from “Fantastic Four”
The police ambush in ‘First Blood’
Sylvester Stallone in ‘First Blood’
The town of Bearpaw in ‘McCabe & Mrs. Miller’
Town of Squamish
The alley where Bastian gets cornered in ‘The NeverEnding Story’
Intersection and clock in Gastown Vancouver
The ballroom scene from 1994’s ‘Little Women’
Craigdarroch Castle in Vancouver
Multiple movies at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club
Zachary Gordon in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days’