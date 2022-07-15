Skip to Content
stacker-Entertainment
By
Published 10:58 pm

10 iconic filming locations in Los Angeles


Canva

10 iconic filming locations in Los Angeles

The city of Los Angeles


ESB Professional // Shutterstock

Multiple movies at Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Pier


trekandshoot // Shutterstock

The ‘Casablanca’ airport

The runway at Van Nuys airport


Alex Millauer // Shutterstock

Theodore’s apartment lobby and the airplane art installation from ‘Her’

The entrance o Pacific Design Center


John M. Heller // Getty Images

Ava Gardner’s house in ‘The Aviator’

The Sowden House designed by Lloyd Wright


George Wilhel // Getty Images

Multiple movies at Grand Olympic Auditorium

The Grand Olympic Auditorium


Emma_Griffiths // Shutterstock

Sarah Connor’s apocalyptic nightmare park in ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’

Aerial view of Elysian Park


Raul Bal // Shutterstock

Multiple movies at Venice High School

Venice High School


The Image Party // Shutterstock

Multiple movies at The Millennium Biltmore Hotel

The architecture of the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles


Baimieng // Shutterstock

The ‘Reservoir Dogs’ diner

A blurred-out diner


Canva

Griffith Observatory

Griffith Park Observatory

Article Topic Follows: stacker-Entertainment
Author Profile Photo

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content