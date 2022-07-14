Top-grossing movies that never got a wide release
Claudie Ossard Productions
Audrey Tautou in a scene from “Amelie”
Dreamworks Pictures
#50. House of Sand and Fog
Jennifer Connelly and Ben Kingsley stand next to a car looking seriously at one another.
Thousand Words
#49. Religulous
Bill Maher talking to a man dressed as Jesus.
Touchstone Pictures
#48. 25th Hour
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Edward Norton, and Barry Pepper toast with a shot at a bar.
Bold Films
#47. Whiplash
J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller talk over a drum set
Quad
#46. Les Intouchables
Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy in a scene from Les Intouchables
BBC Films
#45. Enchanted April
Polly Walker in a scene from “Enchanted April”
Cottonwood Pictures
#44. The Tree of Life
Brad Pitt gazes down in awe while holding a baby’s foot.
MGM
#43. De-Lovely
Ashley Judd, Kevin Kline, Kevin McNally, and Sandra Nelson have cocktails in a stone courtyard.
Miramax
#42. Bullets Over Broadway
John Cusack and Dianne Wiest sit on a park bench surrounded by blooming flowers.
Channel Four Films
#41. Secrets & Lies
Two depressed-looking women sit at a diner.
Columbia Pictures
#40. The Tailor of Panama
Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Lee Curtis swimming in the water with only their heads above water.
Fox Searchlight pictures
#39. The Namesake
Tabu, Kal Penn, and Zuleikha Robinson in a traditional Indian celebration.
Anhelo Producciones
#38. Y Tu Mamá También
Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, and Maribel Verdú at a lavish Mexican wedding celebration.
Focus Features
#37. Broken Flowers
Bill Murray sits at a little girl’s table having tea with her.
Dave Bell Associates
#36. The Long Walk Home
Whoopi Goldberg stands on a bus with other Black passengers.
IFC Productions
#35. Monsoon Wedding
A group of happy people dressed for a traditional Indian marriage take cover from the rain.
Beacon Communications
#34. The Commitments
A band practicing.
Fox Searchlight pictures
#33. Jackie
Natalie Portman stands in a doorway as Jackie Kennedy with her children.
Medusa Film
#32. Tea with Mussolini
Cher dressed in a silk black and white gown and pearls.
PolyGram Filmed Entertainment
#31. Wild at Heart
Nicolas Cage sits in the back of a classic car looking at a smiling Laura Dern standing in front of the sunset.
The Samuel Goldwyn Company
#30. The Madness of King George
Helen Mirren holding Nigel Hawthorne’s face and looking concerned.
Hell’s Kitchen Films
#29. In America
A couple and two daughters playing carnival games.
Focus Features
#28. Far From Heaven
Julianne Moore and Dennis Haysbert talking in front of the fall foliage.
Universal Pictures
#27. Mo’ Better Blues
Denzel Washington playing the trumpet under a red light.
This is That Productions
#26. 21 Grams
Sean Penn with smoke rising up next to him.
Channel Four Films
#25. Trainspotting
Ewan McGregor smoking a cigarette in a smoky room with colorful lights.
FilmFour
#24. The Motorcycle Diaries
Rodrigo de la Serna and Gael García Bernal laughing and riding a motorcycle.
Voltage Pictures
#23. The Hurt Locker
Guy Pearce running from an explosion.
Little Monster Films
#22. Free Solo
A man in a red shirt free climbing a monolith.
Fox Searchlight pictures
#21. The Last King of Scotland
Forest Whitaker as a dictator giving a speech.
Castle Rock Entertainment
#20. Best in Show
Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy talk in front of a little dog before a show.
Arka Mediaworks
#19. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
A confident man stands on top of an elephant looking into the distance.
Icon Productions
#18. Hamlet
Glenn Close comforting an ill looking Mel Gibson as others look on worried.
South Pacific Pictures
#17. Whale Rider
A large group of people rowing in a long boat.
United Artists
#16. Bowling for Columbine
Michael Moore interacts with a cashier at a store
CONACULTA
#15. Like Water for Chocolate
Lumi Cavazos holding a baby in a kitchen.
Avenue Pictures
#14. The Player
Tim Robbins sitting on a black leather couch in front of old movie posters.
Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica
#13. The Postman
An Italian postman with his mail bag in hand talking to a man seated on the beach.
StudioCanal
#12. Billy Elliot
A young boy practicing ballet with an instructor.
Renaissance Films
#11. Much Ado About Nothing
Keanu Reeves and Denzel Washington riding horses.
Columbia Pictures
#10. The Remains of the Day
Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson talk on a couch in the evening.
BBC Films
#9. Match Point
Jonathan Rhys Meyers talks to Matthew Goode and Scarlett Johansson, who are smiling with arms around one another.
Lawrence Bender Productions
#8. An Inconvenient Truth
Al Gore standing in front of an image of the globe.
Tomboy Films
#7. Waking Ned Devine
A group of people cheering in a bar with beers in hand.
Hell’s Kitchen Films
#6. In the Name of the Father
Daniel Day-Lewis and Pete Postlethwaite with bloodied faces.
New Market Capital Group
#5. Memento
Guy Pearce looking down at tattoos all over his body.
Merchant Ivory Productions
#4. Howards End
Emma Thompson kneeling before Anthony Hopkins and hugging his hand.
New Line Cinema
#3. Menace II Society
Two men looking seriously at something in the distance.
Claudie Ossard Productions
#2. Amélie
Audrey Tautou sitting in a bed looking at an album in front of a red wall.
CiBy 2000
#1. The Piano
Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin in all black staring at someone.