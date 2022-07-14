Skip to Content
stacker-Entertainment
By
Published 10:58 pm

The future of streaming services amid inflation and economic uncertainty


picture alliance // Getty Images

The future of streaming services amid inflation and economic uncertainty

Various streaming service apps as seen on a smartphone’s display


Canva

The pandemic supported the growth of streaming services

An interested teenager watching TV with popcorn


Emma Rubin // Stacker

There’s an audience for both cable and streaming services

Bar chart of consumer spending on streaming services between 2013-2020


Canva

More companies are offering streaming services

A couple sitting and watching TV


NurPhoto // Getty Images

Streaming platforms are hiking up subscription fees

The Amazon Prime Video app opened in the app store


Emma Rubin // Stacker

Affordability remains a major concern with inflation

Chart showing the current prices of major streaming services, based on the end of June 2022

Article Topic Follows: stacker-Entertainment
Author Profile Photo

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content