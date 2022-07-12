Best police procedurals of all time
Universal Network Television
Best police procedurals of all time
Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Warner Bros. Television
#25. The Closer
G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, and Phillip P. Keene in an episode of “The Closer”
CBS Productions
#24. Blue Bloods
Tom Selleck in an episode of “Blue Bloods”
CBS Productions
#23. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Ted Danson and Eric Szmanda in a scene from “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”
NBC Universal Television
#22. Law & Order
Camryn Manheim, Anthony Anderson, and Jeffrey Donovan in a scene from “Law & Order”
CBS Paramount Network Television
#21. NCIS
Mark Harmon and Sean Murray in an episode of “NCIS”
20th Century Fox Television
#20. Bones
David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel in an episode of “Bones”
CBS Television Studios
#19. Elementary
Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu, and Jon Michael Hill in an episode of “Elementary”
ABC Signature
#18. The Rookie
Nathan Fillion, Sean Maher, and Afton Williamson in “The Rookie”
ABC Signature
#17. Monk
Tim Bagley with Tony Shalloub in “Monk”
MiddKid Productions
#16. Lie to Me
Brendan Hines and Felicia Day in “Lie to Me”
Universal Television
#15. Chicago P.D.
Jesse Lee Soffer, Marina Squerciati, Tracy Spiridakos, and LaRoyce Hawkins in “Chicago P.D.”
Universal Network Television
#14. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Mariska Hargitay and Amy Smart in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
ABC Signature
#13. Castle
Jon Huertas, Wade Allain-Marcus, Seamus Dever, and Nathan Fillion in “Castle”
Warner Bros. Television
#12. The Mentalist
Robin Tunney and Pedro Pascal in “The Mentalist”
Paramount Network Television
#11. Criminal Minds
Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney in “Criminal Minds”
Jerry Bruckheimer Television
#10. Lucifer
Tom Ellis and Lauren German in “Lucifer”
Fox Television Studios
#9. The Killing
Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman in “The Killing”
NBC Universal Television
#8. Psych
Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and James Roday Rodriguez in “Psych”
Amazon Studios
#7. Bosch
Titus Welliver in an episode of “Bosch”
Amazon Studios
#6. Bosch: Legacy
Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz in “Bosch: Legacy”
NBC Studios
#5. Homicide: Life on the Street
Richard Belzer and Toni Lewis in “Homicide: Life on the Street”
John Goldwyn Productions
#4. Dexter
Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter in “Dexter”
HBO Entertainment
#3. True Detective
Vince Vaughn in an episode of “True Detective”
BBC Wales
#2. Sherlock
Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch in “Sherlock”
Home Box Office (HBO)
#1. The Wire
Clark Johnson, Tom McCarthy, Brandon Young, and Michelle Paress in “The Wire”
Comments