Iconic movies shot in 15 major U.S. cities
Warner Bros.
Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford in a scene from ‘All the Presidents Men’
Walt Disney Pictures
Atlanta
Chadwick Boseman, Danai Guria and Lupita Nyong’o in a scene from ‘Black Panther’
Twentieth Century Fox
Austin
David Herman, Ron Livingston, and Ajay Naidu in a scene from ‘Office Space’
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Boston
Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from ‘The Departed’
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Chicago
Heath Ledger in a scene from ‘The Dark Knight’
Warner Bros.
Denver
Clint Eastwood in a scene from ‘Every Which Way but Loose’
Annapurna Pictures
Detroit
Will Poulter in a scene from ‘Detroit’
Twentieth Century Fox
Houston
Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum in a scene from ‘Independence Day’
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Los Angeles
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from ‘Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood’
Universal Pictures
Miami
Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell in a scene from ‘Miami Vice’
Polygram Filmed Entertainment
Minneapolis
Frances McDormond in a scene from ‘Fargo’
A24
New York
Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett and Maksud Agadjani in a scene from ‘Uncut Gems’
Paramount Pictures
Phoenix
Janet Leigh in a scene from ‘Psycho’
Sony Pictures Classics
San Francisco
Cate Blanchett in a scene from ‘Blue Jasmine’
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Seattle
Elvis Presley and Joan O’Brien in ‘It Happened at the World’s Fair’
Warner Bros.
Washington, D.C.
