15 great films shot on location in rural and wide-open landscapes
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Iconic shot of James Dean in a car in front of a farmhouse in “Giant.”
Toho Company
Seven Samurai (1954)
A wide shot scene from “Seven Samurai”
George Stevens Productions
Giant (1956)
Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson in a scene from “Giant”
Image Ten
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
S. William Hinzman and Russell Streiner in a scene from “Night of the Living Dead”
Campanile Productions
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Paul Newman and Katharine Ross in a scene from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”
Amerbroco Productions
Straw Dogs (1971)
Dustin Hoffman and Susan George in a scene from “Straw Dogs”
Mosfilm
Mirror (1975)
Margarita Terekhova in a scene from “Mirror”
Peregrine
Barry Lyndon (1975)
Marie Kean in a scene from “Barry Lyndon”
Paramount Pictures
Days of Heaven (1978)
Sam Shepard and Robert J. Wilke in a scene from “Days of Heaven”
Paramount Pictures
Witness (1985)
Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis in a scene from “Witness”
Universal Pictures
Babe (1995)
James Cromwell and the pig who played Babe in a scene from “Babe”
Touchstone Pictures
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson in a scene from “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
Focus Features
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from “Brokeback Mountain”
Parts and Labor
The Witch (2015)
Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from “The Witch”
Visiona Romantica
The Hateful Eight (2015)
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tim Roth, and Kurt Russell in a scene from “The Hateful Eight”
A24
Midsommar (2019)
Jack Reynor and Florence Pugh in a scene from “Midsommar”
