Best Italian films of all time

Cinecitta

#25. ‘Big Deal on Madonna Street’ (1958)

Marcello Mastroianni, Vittorio Gassman and others converse in a scene from ‘Big Deal on Madonna Street’



Mars Film

#24. ‘The Conformist’ (1970)

Two women dance in a scene from ‘The Conformist’



F.C Produzioni

#23. ‘Amarcord’ (1973)

Two actresses in a scene from ‘Amarcord’



La Deantir

#22. ‘We All Loved Each Other So Much’ (1974)

Nino Manfredi and Stefania Sandrelli talk in a scene from ‘We All Loved Each Other So Much’



R.P.A. Cinematografica

#21. ‘Amici miei’ (1975)

Actors gesture in a scene from ‘Amici miei’



Societa Cooperativa Alfa Cinematografica

#20. ‘Shoeshine’ (1946)

Franco Interlenghi and Rinaldo Smordoni in a scene from ‘Shoeshine’



Vera Films S.p.a

#19. ‘Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion’ (1970)

Florida Bolkan with raised arms in a scene from ‘Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion’



Titanus

#18. ‘Divorce Italian Style’ (1961)

Marcello Mastroianni and Daniela Rocca in a scene from ‘Divorce Italian Style’



Nepi Film

#17. ‘La Notte’ (1961)

Marcello Mastroianni, Jeanne Moreau and Monica Vitti in a scene from ‘La Notte’



20th Century Fox

#16. ‘The Leopard’ (1963)

Actors in a scene from ‘The Leopard’



Excelsa Film

#15. ‘Rome, Open City’ (1945)

Anna Magnani and cast in a scene from ‘Rome, Open City’



Pointi-De Laurentiis Cinematografica

#14. ‘The Road’ (1954)

Giulietta Masina in a scene from ‘The Road’



Sciarlo

#13. ‘The Legend of 1900’ (1998)

Tim Roth at the piano in a scene from ‘The Legend of 1900’



#12. ‘La dolce vita’ (1960)

Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg in ‘La Dolce Vita’



Cineriz

#11. ‘8½’ (1963)

Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimee and cast in a scene from ‘8 1/2’



Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

#10. ‘The Great War’ (1959)

Vittorio Gassman and Silvana Mangano in a scene from ‘The Great War’



Compangnia Cinematografica Champion

#9. ‘A Special Day’ (1977)

Marcello Mastroianni and Sofia Loren in a scene from ‘A Special Day’



Rialto Pictures

#8. ‘Nights of Cabiria’ (1957)

Giulietta Masina in a scene from ‘Nights of Cabiria’



Incei Film

#7. ‘Il Sorpasso’ (1962)

Vittorio Gassman and Jean-Louis Trintignant in “Il Sorpasso’



Titanus

#6. ‘Rocco and His Brothers’ (1960)

Alain Delon in a scene from ‘Rocco and His Brothers’



Rizzoli Film

#5. ‘Umberto D.’ (1952)

Carlo Battisti with dog in ‘Umberto D’



Produzioni De Sica (PDS)

#4. ‘Bicycle Thieves’ (1948)

Lamberto Maggiorani and Enzo Staiola in a scene from ‘Bicycle Thieves’



BiBi Film

#3. ‘The Best of Youth’ (2003)

Jasmine Trinca in a scene from ‘The Best of Youth’



Miramax

#2. ‘Cinema Paradiso’ (1988)

Salvatore Cascio and Philippe Noiret in a scene from ‘Cinema Paradiso’



Melampo Cinematografica

#1. ‘Life Is Beautiful’ (1997)

Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi and Giorgio Cantarini in ‘Life in Beautiful’