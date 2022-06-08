Skip to Content
stacker-Entertainment
By
Published 10:58 pm

50 great albums by queer artists of color


Rich Fury // Getty Images

50 great albums by queer artists of color

Lil Nas X performing onstage at 2022 Grammys


Everett Collection // Shutterstock

Bessie Smith: ‘Empress of the Blues’ (1940)


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

Josephine Baker: ‘Chansons Américaines’ (1951)


Robert Elfstrom/Villon Films // Getty Images

Bayard Rustin: ‘Bayard Rustin Sings a Program of Spirituals’ (1952)


William Gottlieb // Getty Images

Billie Holiday: ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ (1956)


Tony Evans/Timelapse Library Ltd. // Getty Images

Sister Rosetta Tharpe: ‘Gospel Train’ (1956)


Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Little Richard: ‘Here’s Little Richard’ (1957)


V&A Images // Getty Images

Johnny Mathis: ‘Open Fire, Two Guitars’ (1959)


Bill Wagg // Getty Images

Billy Strayhorn: ‘The Peaceful Side’ (1963)


David Redfern // Getty Images

Little Richard: ‘Little Richard Is Back (And There’s a Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On!)’ (1964)


Jeff Goode // Getty Images

Jackie Shane: ‘Jackie Shane Live’ (1967)


Ron Howard // Getty Images

Labi Siffre: ‘Remember My Song’ (1975)


Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Sylvester: ‘Step II’ (1978)


Fantasy // Discogs

Sylvester: ‘All I Need’ (1982)


Solomon NJie // Getty Images

Jermaine Stewart: ‘The Word Is Out’ (1984)


Tim Mosenfelder // Getty Images

Tracy Chapman: ‘Tracy Chapman’ (1988)


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

King’s X: ‘Gretchen Goes to Nebraska’ (1989)


Sal Idriss // Getty Images

Frankie Knuckles: ‘Beyond the Mix’ (1991)


JC Olivera // Getty Images

RuPaul: ‘Supermodel of the World’ (1993)


Theo Wargo // Getty Images

Meshell Ndegeocello: ‘Plantation Lullabies’ (1993)


Diana Scrimgeour // Getty Images

Tracy Chapman: ‘New Beginning’ (1995)


J. Countess // Getty Images

Frankie Knuckles: ‘Welcome to the Real World’ (1995)


Gilbert Carrasquillo // Getty Images

Meshell Ndegeocello: ‘Bitter’ (1999)


20160609_GTA End Year Dinner // Wikimedia Commons

Gaye Adegbalola: ‘Bittersweet Blues’ (1999)


Erika Goldring // Getty Images

Big Freedia: ‘Queen Diva’ (2003)


Rachel Murray // Getty Images

Tonéx: ‘Out the Box’ (2004)


Larry Counce Jr.

Tori Fixx: ‘Marry Me’ (2005)


Hntrx & Cocktail O’Amore Records // Discogs

Shaun J. Wright: ‘Hercules and Love Affair’ (2008)


Domino // Discogs

Yo Majesty: ‘Futuristically Speaking … Never Be Afraid’ (2008)


Tyler Kaufman // Getty Images

Frank Ocean: ‘Channel Orange’ (2012)


Christie Goodwin // Getty Images

Azealia Banks: ‘Broke with Expensive Taste’ (2014)


Burak Cingi // Getty Images

Kevin Abstract: ‘MTV1987’ (2014)


Robert Ricciuti // Getty Images

Angel Haze: ‘Back to the Woods’ (2015)


Churchkey Records // Discogs

Shirlette Ammons: ‘Language Barrier’ (2015)


Dia Dipasupil // Getty Images

Frank Ocean: ‘Blonde’ (2016)


Rommel Demano // Getty Images

Cakes Da Killa: ‘Hedonism’ (2016)


Santiago Felipe // Getty Images

Mykki Blanco: ‘Mykki’ (2016)


Tim Mosenfelder // Getty Images

Brockhampton: ‘Saturation’ (2017)


Graham Denholm // Getty Images

Syd: ‘Fin’ (2017)


Ilya S. Savenok // Getty images

Honey Dijon: ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ (2017)


Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images

Janelle Monáe: ‘Dirty Computer’ (2018)


Joseph Okpako // Getty Images

MNEK: ‘Language’ (2018)


Paras Griffin // Getty Images

Kodie Shane: ‘Young Heartthrob’ (2018)


Gareth Cattermole // Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator: ‘Igor’ (2019)


Dave Simpson // Getty Images

Kaytranada: ‘Bubba’ (2019)


Kevork Djansezian // Getty Images

Brittany Howard: ‘Jaime’ (2019)


Roger Kisby // Getty Images

Kehlani: ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ (2020)


Scott Legato // Getty Images

Siena Liggins: ‘Ms. Out Tonight’ (2021)


Monica Schipper // Getty Images

Serpentwithfeet: ‘Deacon’ (2021)


David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

Arlo Parks: ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’ (2021)

Arlo Parks performing onstage in Paris


Rich Fury // Getty Images

Lil Nas X: ‘Montero’ (2021)

Lil Nas X performing onstage at 2022 Grammys

stacker-Entertainment
Author Profile Photo

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content