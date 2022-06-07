Skip to Content
Highest-rated reality TV shows


High Noon Entertainmment

Chip and Joanna Gaines


Original Productions

#50. The Colony

A contestant appears in an episode of The Colony


Tremendous Entertainment

#49. Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern in Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern


World of Wonder Productions

#48. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!

Drag queens chat in the dressing area


MRW Productions

#47. Dirty Jobs

Series host Mike Rowe


MGM Television

#46. Shark Tank

Contestants appear on Shark Tank


Funny or Die

#45. Billy on the Street

Billy Eichner in Billy on the Street


UFC – Ultimate Fighting Championship

#44. The Ultimate Fighter

Two fighters in the ring


Bunim-Murray Productions

#43. The Challenge

Cast of characters assembled by a pool


Discovery Network

#42. Deadliest Catch

Fishermen sort through a pile of crabs


Amazing Race Productions

#41. The Amazing Race




Karga Seven Pictures

#40. Shot in the Dark

Scott Lane in Shot in the Dark


BBC Worldwide Productions

#39. Life Below Zero

A still image of a woman in Life Before Zero


Actual Reality Pictures

#38. 30 Days

Host Morgan Spurlock walks with miners


DigitalRalph // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Cesar Millan poses with a dog and a fan


BattleBots Inc.

#36. BattleBots

Two battle bots duking it out in an arena


Whalerock Industries

#35. Hyperdrive

A racing car on a lighted track


High Noon Entertainmment

#34. Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines


Me + You Productions

#33. The Moaning of Life

Karl Pilkington in The Moaning of Life


Amazon Studios

#32. All or Nothing: Manchester City

A soccer field at sunset


Blueprint Entertainment

#31. Kenny vs. Spenny

Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice in Kenny vs. Spenny


Cinefornia

#30. Kenny Hotz’s Triumph of the Will

Kenny Hotz in Kenny Hotz’s Triumph of the Will


Scout Productions

#29. Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

Bobby Berk in Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!


Ping Pong Productions

#28. Expedition Unknown

Host Josh Gates poses in front of the Sphinx


FremantleMedia Australia

#27. MasterChef Australia

Participants watch as judges taste their dishes in MasterChef Australia


Grenada Entertainment

#26. The First 48

Two detectives at a crime scene


Big Earth

#25. Long Way Up

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman in Long Way Up


Mission Control Media

#24. Face Off

A contestant applies prosthetic makeup to a model


Diverse Productions

#23. Man vs. Wild

Bear Grylls in Man vs. Wild


Machete Productions

#22. The Profit

Host Marcus Lemonis in a scene from The Profit


Magical Elves Productions

#21. Brain Games

Host Jason Silva interacts with three children


Outpost Entertainment

#20. Forged in Fire

A woman watches a sword she is forging closely


Me + You Productions

#19. An Idiot Abroad

Karl Pilkington in An Idiot Abroad


Beyond Entertainment

#18. MythBusters

Host Adam Savage in an episode of MythBusters


Frantic Films

#17. Still Standing

An exploration of Lillooet, British Columbia, Canada


Ian Washburn

#16. Bad Unboxing

Ian Washburn unboxing a battery pack in Bad Unboxing


NFL Films

#15. Hard Knocks

Football players at training camp


Leftfield Pictures

#14. Alone

A contestant holds up a fish in the wild


National Geographic Television

#13. The Incredible Dr. Pol

A dog being given medical care in The Incredible Dr. Pol


Zero Point Zero Production Inc.

#12. Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Anthony Bourdain in Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations


World of Wonder Productions

#11. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

A lineup of contestant on a pink set


KC Film Office

#10. Queer Eye

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Bobby Berk in Queer Eye


World of Wonder Productions

#9. RuPaul’s Drag Race

Contestants gathered in full drag


Boardwalk Pictures

#8. Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham

The Witchcraft & Superstition episode of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham


Two Arizona Cardinals football players on the field

#7. All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals

NFL players on the field


NorthSouth Productions

#6. Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Joe Gatto in Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes


Northern Pictures

#5. Love on the Spectrum

Michael Theo in Love on the Spectrum


Love Productions

#4. The Great British Baking Show

Matt Lucas, Crystelle Pereira, Prue Leith, and Paul Hollywood in The Great British Baking Show


Jamessmurray~commonswiki // Wikimedia

#3. Impractical Jokers

Cast members from Impractical Jokers


Ricochet

#2. The Repair Shop

The Repair Shop sign


Con Dao Productions

#1. Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan in Clarkson’s Farm

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

