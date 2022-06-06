Skip to Content
Marvel Studios

15 films that employed more than 1,000 people

Letitia Wright in a scene from “Black Panther”


Michael Todd Company

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

David Niven and Shirley MacLaine in a scene from “Around the World in 80 Days”


Twentieth Century Fox

Avatar (2009)

Sigourney Weaver and Sam Worthington in a scene from “Avatar”


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Ben-Hur (1959)

Charlton Heston drives a chariot in “Ben-Hur”


Marvel Studios

Black Panther (2018)

Chadwick Boseman in a scene from “Black Panther”


Walt Disney Pictures

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Anna Popplewell in a scene from “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”


Warner Bros.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Christian Bale in a scene from “The Dark Knight Rises”


Werner Herzog Filmproduktion

Fitzcarraldo (1982)

Claudia Cardinale and Klaus Kinski in a scene from “Fitzcarraldo”


International Film Investors

Gandhi (1982)

Candice Bergen and Ben Kingsley in a scene from “Gandhi”


Yanco Films Limited

The Last Emperor (1987)

Joan Chen and Tao Wu in a scene from “The Last Emperor”


Fox 2000 Pictures

Life of Pi (2012)

Suraj Sharma in a scene from “Life of Pi”


New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Ian McKellen in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”


Universum Film (UFA)

Metropolis (1927)

Rudolf Klein-Rogge in a scene from “Metropolis”


Bryna Productions

Spartacus (1960)


EuropaCorp

Taken 2 (2012)

Liam Neeson in a scene from “Taken 2”


Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

Waterloo (1970)

Christopher Plummer and Terence Alexander in a scene from “Waterloo”

