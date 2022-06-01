

New Regency Productions

25 actors who produced their own movies

Brad Pitt in a scene from “Ad Astra”



Green Moon

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas in a scene from “Automata”



Fox 2000 Pictures

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore and Michael Vartan in a scene from “Never Been Kissed”



New Regency Productions

Warren Beatty

Warren Beatty and Alden Ehrenreich in a scene from “Rules Don’t Apply”



Walt Disney Pictures

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, and Cécile de France in a scene from “Around the World in 80 Days”



Charles Chaplin Productions

Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin in a scene from “The Great Dictator”



Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise in a scene from “Top Gun: Maverick”



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito in a scene from “Get Shorty”



Little Stranger

Tina Fey

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in a scene from “Sisters”



Egg Pictures

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster in a scene from “Nell”



Twentieth Century Fox

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks in a scene from “Cast Away”



Handprint Entertainment

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek in a scene from “Frida”



Capital Arts Entertainment

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah in a scene from “The Cookout”



Annapurna Pictures

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in a scene from “Hustlers”



Paramount Pictures

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy and Shari Headley in a scene from “Coming 2 America”



The Tyler Perry Company

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry in a scene from “Madea’s Big Happy Family”



Warner Bros.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck in a scene from “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”



Tandem Pictures

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza in a scene from “Black Bear”



Route One Entertainment

Robert Redford

Robert Redford in scene from “A Walk in the Woods”



Clubhouse Pictures (II)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie in a scene from “Birds of Prey”



Ladbroke

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand and Mandy Patinkin in a scene from “Yentl”



Media 8 Entertainment

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron in a scene from “Monster”



BRON Studios

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from “Fences”



IFC Films

Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker in a scene from “American Gun”



Harpo Films

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, Kimberly Elise, and Thandiwe Newton in a scene from “Beloved”



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Sofía Vergara in a scene from “Hot Pursuit”