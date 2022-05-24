Best Clint Eastwood movies
Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA)
Regal Films
#68. Ambush at Cimarron Pass (1958)
Warner Bros.
#67. Pink Cadillac (1989)
Warner Bros.
#66. The 15:17 to Paris (2018)
Arthur Lubin Productions
#65. The First Traveling Saleslady (1956)
Warner Bros.
#64. City Heat (1984)
Warner Bros.
#63. Lafayette Escadrille (1958)
Warner Bros.
#62. Cry Macho (2021)
Universal International Pictures (UI)
#61. Francis in the Navy (1955)
Warner Bros.
#60. The Rookie (1990)
Warner Bros.
#59. Firefox (1982)
Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica
#58. The Witches (1967)
Warner Bros.
#57. Bronco Billy (1980)
Warner Bros.
#56. Any Which Way You Can (1980)
Warner Bros.
#55. The Dead Pool (1988)
Warner Bros.
#54. Tightrope (1984)
Universal Pictures
#53. The Eiger Sanction (1975)
Warner Bros.
#52. Every Which Way but Loose (1978)
Universal Pictures
#51. Coogan’s Bluff (1968)
The Malpaso Company
#50. Joe Kidd (1972)
Warner Bros.
#49. The Gauntlet (1977)
Warner Bros.
#48. Blood Work (2002)
Warner Bros.
#47. White Hunter Black Heart (1990)
Clipsal Films
#46. Space Cowboys (2000)
Warner Bros.
#45. Hereafter (2010)
Malpaso Productions
#44. J. Edgar (2011)
The Malpaso Company
#43. Honkytonk Man (1982)
The Malpaso Company
#42. Paint Your Wagon (1969)
Warner Bros.
#41. True Crime (1999)
Warner Bros.
#40. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997)
Warner Bros.
#39. Sudden Impact (1983)
Warner Bros.
#38. The Enforcer (1976)
Malpaso Productions
#37. Absolute Power (1997)
Malpaso Productions
#36. Jersey Boys (2014)
Malpaso Productions
#35. Heartbreak Ridge (1986)
Warner Bros.
#34. Trouble with the Curve (2012)
The Malpaso Company
#33. Play Misty for Me (1971)
The Malpaso Company
#32. Breezy (1973)
The Malpaso Company
#31. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
The Malpaso Company
#30. Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)
The Malpaso Company
#29. Hang ’Em High (1968)
Warner Bros.
#28. The Mule (2018)
Warner Bros.
#27. Bird (1988)
Warner Bros.
#26. Flags of Our Fathers (2006)
The Malpaso Company
#25. The Beguiled (1971)
The Malpaso Company
#24. Magnum Force (1973)
Columbia Pictures Corporation
#23. In the Line of Fire (1993)
The Malpaso Company
#22. Pale Rider (1985)
Warner Bros.
#21. Invictus (2009)
Warner Bros.
#20. American Sniper (2014)
Malpaso Productions
#19. Sully (2016)
The Malpaso Company
#18. High Plains Drifter (1973)
Warner Bros.
#17. A Perfect World (1993)
Appian Way
#16. Richard Jewell (2019)
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#15. Kelly’s Heroes (1970)
Gershwin-Kastner Productions
#14. Where Eagles Dare (1968)
Warner Bros.
#13. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
Paramount Pictures
#12. Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
The Malpaso Company
#11. Dirty Harry (1971)
Warner Bros.
#10. The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)
Malpaso Productions
#9. Changeling (2008)
Warner Bros.
#8. Letters from Iwo Jima (2006)
Jolly Film
#7. A Fistful of Dollars (1964)
Warner Bros.
#6. Mystic River (2003)
Warner Bros.
#5. Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Matten Productions
#4. Gran Torino (2008)
Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA)
#3. For a Few Dollars More (1965)
Warner Bros.
#2. Unforgiven (1992)
Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA)
