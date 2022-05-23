Skip to Content
stacker-Entertainment
By
Published 10:58 pm

Biggest box office winners of all time


Twentieth Century Fox

Biggest box office winners of all time


Universal Pictures

#50. Airport (1970)


Pixar Animation Studios

#49. Incredibles 2 (2018)


Eon Productions

#48. Goldfinger (1964)


Paramount Pictures

#47. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)


Twentieth Century Fox

#46. Cleopatra (1963)


Walt Disney Animation Studios

#45. Pinocchio (1940)


Walt Disney Pictures

#44. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)


Hughes Entertainment

#43. Home Alone (1990)


Twentieth Century Fox

#42. Independence Day (1996)


Paramount Pictures

#41. Love Story (1970)


Campanile Productions

#40. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)


Columbia Pictures Corporation

#39. Spider-Man (2002)


DreamWorks

#38. Shrek 2 (2004)


Columbia Pictures

#37. Ghostbusters (1984)


Marvel Studios

#36. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)


Walt Disney Animation Studios

#35. Sleeping Beauty (1959)


Walt Disney Pictures

#34. The Jungle Book (1967)


Warner Bros.

#33. The Dark Knight (2008)


Eon Productions

#32. Thunderball (1965)


Marvel Studios

#31. Black Panther (2018)


Universal Pictures

#30. Jurassic World (2015)


Mavel Studios

#29. The Avengers (2012)


Paramount Pictures

#28. Grease (1978)


Walt Disney Productions

#27. Mary Poppins (1964)


Paramount Pictures

#26. Forrest Gump (1994)


Paramount Pictures

#25. The Godfather (1972)


Walt Disney Productions

#24. Fantasia (1941)


Lawrence Truman Productions

#23. The Graduate (1967)


Paramount Pictures

#22. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)


Zanuck/Brown Productions

#21. The Sting (1973)


Walt Disney Pictures

#20. The Lion King (1994)


Lucasfilm

#19. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)


Universal Pictures

#18. Jurassic Park (1993)


Lucasfilm

#17. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)


Marvel Studios

#16. Avengers: Endgame (2019)


Twentieth Century Fox

#15. Avatar (2009)


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#14. Ben-Hur (1959)


Lucasfilm

#13. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)


Walt Disney Productions

#12. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)


Lucasfilm

#11. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)


Walt Disney Productions

#10. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)


Warner Bros.

#9. The Exorcist (1973)


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#8. Doctor Zhivago (1965)


Zanuck/Brown Productions

#7. Jaws (1975)


Motion Picture Associates (II)

#6. The Ten Commandments (1956)


Twentieth Century Fox

#5. Titanic (1997)


Universal Pictures

#4. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)


Robert Wise Productions

#3. The Sound of Music (1965)


Lucasfilm

#2. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)


Selznick International Pictures

#1. Gone with the Wind (1939)

stacker-Entertainment
Author Profile Photo

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content