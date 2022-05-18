Cinematographers behind 15 iconic films in movie history
A wide industrial shot from the film “Metropolis”
Karl Freund: ‘Metropolis’ (1927)
Men look on at their master in dystopian world
Jack Cardiff: ‘The Red Shoes’ (1948)
Moira Shearer dances in a ballet in “The Red Shoes”
Stanley Cortez: ‘The Night of the Hunter’ (1955)
Shelley Winters and Robert Mitchum in a dramatically lit bedroom on the set of “The Night of the Hunter”
Freddie Young: ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962)
Camel caravan across Arabian desert
Geoffrey Unsworth: ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (1968)
Actor Keir Dullea floating in a surreal, futuristic, red setting
Gordon Willis: ‘The Godfather’ (1972)
Vito Corleone’s funeral
Néstor Almendros: ‘Days of Heaven’ (1978)
A silhouette of Richard Gere standing in a wheat field with an old farmhouse in the distance
Vittorio Storaro: ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)
A silhouette of a boat with soldiers floats along a river in front of a deep blue and greeen sky
Jordan Cronenweth: ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)
Harrison Ford in a scene from “Bladerunner”
Robby Müller: ‘Paris, Texas’ (1984)
A solitary figure stands in a parking lot under a green light with a sunset in the distance
Robert Richardson: ‘JFK’ (1991)
Actors Kevin Costner and Sissy Spacek in a scene from “JFK”
Janusz Kamiński: ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998)
Tom Hanks in a wartime beach scene from “Saving Private Ryan”
Christopher Doyle: ‘In the Mood for Love’ (2000)
Actress Maggie Cheung in a scene from “In the Mood for Love”
Roger Deakins: ‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007)
Rolling desert landscape of West Texas
Emmanuel Lubezki: ‘Gravity’ (2013)
Sandra Bullock floats in space with Earth in the distance
