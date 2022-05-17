Skip to Content
Most Emmy wins of all time


Macall B. Polay // HBO

Lionsgate Television, Weiner Bros.

#25. ‘Mad Men’ (2007–2015)


Paramount Television

#24. ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ (1987–1994)


Dundee Productions

#23. ‘Veep’ (2012–2019)


BBC Worldwide Americas

#22. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (2005–present)


John-Charles-Walters Productions

#21. ‘Taxi’ (1978–1983)


Shukovsky English Entertainment

#20. ‘Murphy Brown’ (1988–1998, 2018)


KoMut Entertainment

#19. ‘Will & Grace’ (1998–2006, 2017–present)


Eagle Rock Entertainment

#18. ‘American Masters’ (1986–present)


Home Box Office (HBO)

#17. ‘Boardwalk Empire’ (2010–2014)


Imagine Entertainment

#16. ‘24’ (2001–2010)


Steven Bochco Productions

#15. ‘NYPD Blue’ (1993–2005)


Home Box Office (HBO)

#14. ‘The Sopranos’ (1999–2007)


Tandem Productions

#13. ‘All in the Family’ (1971–1979)


20th Century Fox Television

#12. ‘Modern Family’ (2009–2020)


Ark Angel Entertainment

#11. ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’ (1999–2015)


Constant c Productions

#10. ‘ER’ (1994–2009)


CBS Television Network

#9. ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ (1967–1978, 1991)


Getty Images

#8. ‘The West Wing’ (1999–2006)


MTM Enterprises

#7. ‘Hill Street Blues’ (1981–1987)


Charles/Burrows/Charles Productions

#6. Cheers (1982–1993)


MTM Enterprises

#5. ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ (1970–1977)


20th Century Fox Television

#4. ‘The Simpsons’ (1989–present)


Grub Street Productions

#3. ‘Frasier’ (1993–2004)


Home Box Office (HBO)

#2. ‘Game of Thrones’ (2011–2019)


NBC Studios

#1. ‘Saturday Night Live’ (1975–present)

