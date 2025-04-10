ESB Professional // Shutterstock

10 signs your car might be a lemon

Is your car a lemon? If you have tried repeatedly without success to have a repair made that the manufacturer’s warranty covers, your car may be a lemon, as California’s Lemon Law defines it. You may have a Lemon Law case.

Under California law, an auto manufacturer may be required to buy a lemon automobile or provide a replacement car if the warranty issue hasn’t been resolved in multiple repair attempts, the Barry Law Firm reports.

It’s important to recognize the potential signs that a car is a lemon to determine whether you might have a claim.

You need to understand California’s Lemon Law to identify a lemon

California’s Lemon Law is a powerful consumer protection tool. It allows a car owner to recover the money they’ve spent on a defective car or demand a replacement if, after a reasonable number of repair attempts, mechanics cannot resolve a problem that:

Is covered by the manufacturer’s warranty,

Substantially impairs the use, value, or safety of the vehicle, and

Is not caused by unauthorized or unreasonable use of the vehicle after its sale.

A reasonable number of repair attempts may vary from case to case. If the defect poses a significant danger, under California Lemon Law, two or more attempts to fix the problem are typically considered reasonable. If the problem is less severe, manufacturers may be entitled to more than two attempts to fix the problem. In certain circumstances, if your vehicle is out of service for more than 30 days, your vehicle may automatically qualify as a lemon.

A consumer who seeks a replacement vehicle or repayment of their purchase price may also demand reimbursement of their collateral expenses, such as for towing or a rental car and, in some cases, civil penalties.

Below are indications that a vehicle is a lemon. Readers should consult a California lemon law attorney about their specific situations.

10 signs your car might be a lemon

Frequent Repair Needs. A vehicle’s constant need for repairs may indicate deeper problems. A car with unresolved warning lights, malfunctioning parts, or repeated breakdowns may be a lemon. Unresolved Safety Concerns. California’s lemon law protects consumers whose new vehicles have defects that make the vehicles unsafe to drive or compromise safety features. Faulty brakes, steering problems, and malfunctioning airbags are common automotive safety issues that have led to recalls and successful lemon law claims. Performance Issues. In addition to safety concerns, a lemon law claim may be based on unresolvable issues that adversely affect the vehicle’s drivability or value. A car that does not perform as it should because of transmission or engine issues, hesitant acceleration, or frequent stalling may be a lemon. Excessive Time Out of Service. Your lemon law claim doesn’t have to be about a single unresolved issue. You have a right to demand relief if you can’t drive your vehicle because it has remained in the shop for an inordinate amount of time. If your car has been “in for repairs” for more than 30 days and it still doesn’t run right, it may be a lemon. Unusual Noises and Vibrations. Persistent noises or vibrations that a vehicle should not be making could indicate a serious defect within the transmission, steering, suspension, brakes, or other systems. Try to document these issues with videos in case they don’t happen when a mechanic gets behind the wheel. Make a note of circumstances that may prompt these issues, such as after the car has just started. Electrical Problems. A car’s electrical problems may be a safety issue if, for example, headlights or taillights fail or leave the car unable to start. Fluid Leaks. Multiple fluids, including engine oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, coolant, and more, are necessary to operate a motor vehicle. A fluid leak may seem like a minor problem, but if it is unrepairable, it can lead to major problems and may be a sign of a lemon. Visible Paint and Body Issues. Even certain “cosmetic” issues may qualify your vehicle as a lemon if they are unrepairable because they will diminish its resale value. Incomplete or Missing Documentation. Pursuing a lemon law claim requires having documentation of your repair attempts. An experienced lemon law attorney can help gather the service records required to prepare a claim. If your dealership isn’t properly documenting all the work you have sought for your vehicle, this should raise concerns. You should save all repair records you receive. Manufacturer Resistance. If you get pushback about your vehicle’s unresolved issues, whether telling you they don’t exist or are not under warranty, this could be a sign you have a lemon.

If you think your vehicle qualifies as a lemon, you can educate yourself by getting a consultation with an experienced attorney who handles California Lemon Law claims. To prepare for the meeting, gather all your documentation, including the purchase contract or lease agreement, the manufacturer’s warranty, and correspondence with the dealer or manufacturer regarding the problem. The state’s lemon law requires the manufacturer to pay all legal fees and expenses in a successful lemon law claim.

This story was produced by The Barry Law Firm and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.