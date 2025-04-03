Marek Masik // Shutterstock

Where people in California are moving to most

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest Census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines’ annual movers study. States with the most outbound moves in 2023 were New Jersey, Illinois, and North Dakota, which moved up 15 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states people from California are moving to the most using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved from California to a different state in 2022.

#25. Alabama

– 8,012 people from California moved to Alabama in 2022, making up 0.98% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #5 most common origin for people moving to Alabama

#24. New Mexico

– 8,897 people from California moved to New Mexico in 2022, making up 1.09% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #2 most common origin for people moving to New Mexico

#23. Hawaii

– 10,562 people from California moved to Hawaii in 2022, making up 1.29% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Hawaii

#22. Ohio

– 11,924 people from California moved to Ohio in 2022, making up 1.46% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #5 most common origin for people moving to Ohio

#21. Missouri

– 12,107 people from California moved to Missouri in 2022, making up 1.48% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #3 most common origin for people moving to Missouri

#20. Michigan

– 13,939 people from California moved to Michigan in 2022, making up 1.70% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #2 most common origin for people moving to Michigan

#19. South Carolina

– 15,035 people from California moved to South Carolina in 2022, making up 1.84% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #4 most common origin for people moving to South Carolina

#18. Oklahoma

– 15,200 people from California moved to Oklahoma in 2022, making up 1.86% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #2 most common origin for people moving to Oklahoma

#17. Pennsylvania

– 16,336 people from California moved to Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 2.00% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #4 most common origin for people moving to Pennsylvania

#16. Massachusetts

– 18,543 people from California moved to Massachusetts in 2022, making up 2.27% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #2 most common origin for people moving to Massachusetts

#15. Utah

– 18,669 people from California moved to Utah in 2022, making up 2.28% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Utah

#14. Virginia

– 19,036 people from California moved to Virginia in 2022, making up 2.33% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #4 most common origin for people moving to Virginia

#13. Illinois

– 20,573 people from California moved to Illinois in 2022, making up 2.52% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Illinois

#12. Tennessee

– 22,565 people from California moved to Tennessee in 2022, making up 2.76% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #2 most common origin for people moving to Tennessee

#11. North Carolina

– 22,891 people from California moved to North Carolina in 2022, making up 2.80% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #5 most common origin for people moving to North Carolina

#10. Georgia

– 25,960 people from California moved to Georgia in 2022, making up 3.17% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #2 most common origin for people moving to Georgia

#9. Idaho

– 26,887 people from California moved to Idaho in 2022, making up 3.29% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Idaho

#8. Colorado

– 33,213 people from California moved to Colorado in 2022, making up 4.06% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Colorado

#7. New York

– 34,681 people from California moved to New York in 2022, making up 4.24% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #2 most common origin for people moving to New York

#6. Oregon

– 36,429 people from California moved to Oregon in 2022, making up 4.46% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Oregon

#5. Nevada

– 48,836 people from California moved to Nevada in 2022, making up 5.97% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Nevada

#4. Washington

– 49,968 people from California moved to Washington in 2022, making up 6.11% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Washington

#3. Florida

– 50,701 people from California moved to Florida in 2022, making up 6.20% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #2 most common origin for people moving to Florida

#2. Arizona

– 74,157 people from California moved to Arizona in 2022, making up 9.07% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Arizona

#1. Texas

– 102,442 people from California moved to Texas in 2022, making up 12.53% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of California were the #1 most common origin for people moving to Texas

