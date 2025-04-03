Marek Masik // Shutterstock

States sending the most people to California

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines’ annual movers study. States with the most inbound moves in 2023 were Vermont, Washington D.C., South Carolina, and Arkansas, which moved up 14 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states sending the most people to California using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to California from a different state in 2022.

#25. Indiana

– 5,422 people moved to California from Indiana in 2022, making up 1.14% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #7 most common state for people moving away from Indiana

#24. Tennessee

– 5,498 people moved to California from Tennessee in 2022, making up 1.16% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #11 most common state for people moving away from Tennessee

#23. Idaho

– 5,567 people moved to California from Idaho in 2022, making up 1.17% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Idaho

#22. South Carolina

– 5,581 people moved to California from South Carolina in 2022, making up 1.17% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #8 most common state for people moving away from South Carolina

#21. Missouri

– 6,369 people moved to California from Missouri in 2022, making up 1.34% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from Missouri

#20. Maryland

– 7,903 people moved to California from Maryland in 2022, making up 1.66% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #8 most common state for people moving away from Maryland

#19. Ohio

– 10,031 people moved to California from Ohio in 2022, making up 2.11% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #9 most common state for people moving away from Ohio

#18. Hawaii

– 10,747 people moved to California from Hawaii in 2022, making up 2.26% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Hawaii

#17. Georgia

– 11,002 people moved to California from Georgia in 2022, making up 2.31% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #7 most common state for people moving away from Georgia

#16. Michigan

– 11,714 people moved to California from Michigan in 2022, making up 2.46% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from Michigan

#15. Utah

– 13,149 people moved to California from Utah in 2022, making up 2.76% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Utah

#14. New Jersey

– 13,162 people moved to California from New Jersey in 2022, making up 2.77% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from New Jersey

#13. North Carolina

– 13,302 people moved to California from North Carolina in 2022, making up 2.80% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from North Carolina

#12. Pennsylvania

– 13,544 people moved to California from Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 2.85% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from Pennsylvania

#11. Virginia

– 15,373 people moved to California from Virginia in 2022, making up 3.23% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from Virginia

#10. Massachusetts

– 15,540 people moved to California from Massachusetts in 2022, making up 3.27% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from Massachusetts

#9. Colorado

– 19,970 people moved to California from Colorado in 2022, making up 4.20% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from Colorado

#8. Nevada

– 22,183 people moved to California from Nevada in 2022, making up 4.66% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Nevada

#7. Oregon

– 23,792 people moved to California from Oregon in 2022, making up 5.00% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Oregon

#6. Illinois

– 24,559 people moved to California from Illinois in 2022, making up 5.16% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from Illinois

#5. Arizona

– 27,412 people moved to California from Arizona in 2022, making up 5.76% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Arizona

#4. Florida

– 28,557 people moved to California from Florida in 2022, making up 6.00% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Florida

#3. New York

– 31,255 people moved to California from New York in 2022, making up 6.57% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from New York

#2. Washington

– 31,866 people moved to California from Washington in 2022, making up 6.70% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Washington

#1. Texas

– 42,279 people moved to California from Texas in 2022, making up 8.89% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Texas

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.