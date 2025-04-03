Skip to Content
Best colleges in California

Group of college students studying around a table.

Best colleges in California

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in California using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are among the factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings.

Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

A group of college students having a discussion under a tree on campus.

#10. University of California – San Diego

– Location: La Jolla, CA
– Acceptance rate: 34%
– Net price: $15,632
– SAT range: Not available
A student wearing a backpack holding two books as they walk to a college class.

#9. University of California – Irvine

– Location: Irvine, CA
– Acceptance rate: 29%
– Net price: $11,633
– SAT range: 1230-1430
College students laughing and having fun at a tailgate party.

#8. University of California – Berkeley

– Location: Berkeley, CA
– Acceptance rate: 14%
– Net price: $17,652
– SAT range: 1310-1530
Bookshelves forming a hallway in a college library.

#7. University of Southern California

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Acceptance rate: 13%
– Net price: $26,021
– SAT range: 1410-1540
A student taking notes in a library.

#6. Claremont McKenna College

– Location: Claremont, CA
– Acceptance rate: 11%
– Net price: $21,663
– SAT range: 1420-1530
– Niche grade:  A+

An empty college dorm room with bunkbeds.

#5. University of California – Los Angeles

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Acceptance rate: 11%
– Net price: $13,393
– SAT range: Not available
A college professor giving a lecture.

#4. Pomona College

– Location: Claremont, CA
– Acceptance rate: 7%
– Net price: $17,000
– SAT range: 1470-1570
A group of college students working together on a group project in a library.

#3. California Institute of Technology

– Location: Pasadena, CA
– Acceptance rate: 4%
– Net price: $30,162
– SAT range: 1530-1580
An empty college classroom.

#2. Harvey Mudd College

– Location: Claremont, CA
– Acceptance rate: 10%
– Net price: $33,838
– SAT range: 1480-1560
A group of college students working on their laptops.

#1. Stanford University

– Location: Stanford, CA
– Acceptance rate: 4%
– Net price: $14,402
– SAT range: 1470-1570
– Niche grade:  A+

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

