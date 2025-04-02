Doug McLean // Shutterstock

How syringe exchanges in California reduce the spread of disease

In March 2024, Oregon quashed its efforts to decriminalize illicit drugs, which would have been the first of such laws in the nation, but the debate on how to curb the growing drug overdose epidemic in the United States rages on.

More than 100,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in the 12 months leading up to October 2023, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, nearly two-thirds (64.7%) had a potential opportunity for intervention at least once, such as the presence of a bystander, a mental health condition, or a previous nonfatal overdose.

Syringe services programs are one of the provenly effective methods for decreasing overdose deaths as well as the spread of infectious diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C. SSPs are operated by community-based prevention programs that can offer other services such as testing, counseling, and medical treatment/wound care.

Ophelia examined data from the North American Syringe Exchange Network to determine which states have the most syringe services programs per capita. The number of programs in this analysis are self-reported to NASEN and are therefore unlikely to be comprehensive. For example, Kentucky had 32 SSPs in the database, but the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported 84 operational sites as of June 2023. Five states (Kansas, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming) had no exchanges listed.

Syringe exchange nonprofits typically receive federal funding, state funding, and grants. CDC research has found that syringe services programs reduce overdose deaths and crime, as well as the spread of discarded needles in public areas like parks. However, the stigma of substance use disorder and NIMBYism—the “not-in-my-backyard” mentality—have created obstacles to passing potentially lifesaving legislation.

Syringe exchange access varies by state

Despite the lifesaving potential of these kinds of programs, syringe exchanges were federally banned at the national level from 1988 to 2015. A study published in the International Journal on Drug Policy attributes the end of the ban to shifting perspectives and lessons learned during the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The rise of HIV infection related to the growth of the opioid epidemic in the early 2010s was powerful enough to sway politicians who had been reluctant to embrace syringe exchanges. States in the years since passed their own laws to create exchange programs. Most recently, a bill authorizing community syringe exchanges passed in the Nebraska Legislature but was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Jim Pillen.

Syringe exchanges in California include:

Any Positive Change Inc

Lower Lake, California

Asian American Drug Abuse Program Inc

Inglewood, California

ASN Syringe Services Program

Salinas, California

Being Alive Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California

Berkeley Free Clinic

Berkeley, California

Bienestar

Los Angeles, California

Clean Needles Now

Los Angeles, California

Common Ground Syringe Exchange

Venice, California

DAP Health Harm Reduction Program

Palm Springs, California

Face to Face

Santa Rosa, California

Fresno Needle Exchange Program

Fresno, California

Gender Health Center’s Syringe Exchange

Sacramento, California

Glide Syringe Access Services (SAS)

San Francisco, California

Harm Reduction Circle – Irvine

Irvine, California

Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz, California

Harm Reduction Institute (HRI)

Santa Ana, California

Highland Hospital Emergency Department and Bridge Clinic

Oakland, California

Homeless Health Care Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California

Hope in the Valley

Bakersfield, California

Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction

Arcata, California

Inland Empire Harm Reduction

Riverside, California

Kings County Syringe Exchange Program

Hanford, California

LIHC SSP

Susanville, California

MCAVHN Care & Prevention Network

Ukiah, California

Mono County Harm Reduction Program

Mammoth Lakes, California

NEED

Berkeley, California

Neighborhood Healthcare Harm Reduction Program

Escondido, California

NEXT Distro – CA

, California

North Coast AIDS Project

Eureka, California

Northern Sierra Harm Reduction

Quincy, California

Northern Valley Harm Reduction Coalition

Chico, California

ON POINT

San Diego, California

Pacific Pride Foundation

Santa Barbara, California

Punks with Lunch

Oakland, California

Safe Point San Diego

San Diego, California

Safe Points Syringe Exchange

Sacramento, California

Safer Alternatives thru Networking & Education

Sacramento, California

San Francisco AIDS Foundation

San Francisco, California

San Francisco Veterans Affairs Health Care System Harm Reduction & Syringe Services Program

San Francisco, California

Santa Clara County Harm Reduction Program

San Jose, California

Santa Cruz County Syringe Services Program

SANTA CRUZ, California

SHARPS Center Point-DAAC

Santa Rosa, California

Shasta County Syringe Services Program

Redding, California

Sierra County Harm Reduction

Loyalton, California

Sierra Harm Reduction Coalition

Placerville, California

SLO Bangers Syringe Exchange

San Luis Obispo, California

Stockton Harm Reduction Program

Stockton, California

The Exchange Bakersfield

Bakersfield, California

The HIV Education and Prevention Project of Alameda County

Oakland, California

The Sidewalk Project

Los Angeles, California

The Spahr Center

San Rafael, California

Trans:Thrive

San Francisco, California

TTC Syringe Services Program

Reseda, California

Valley Streetz

Modesto, California

Ventura County Syringe Replacement Program VC-SRP

Oxnard, California

Benefits and risks of needle exchange programs

Critics often argue that needle exchanges promote drug use at the expense of taxpayer dollars, or that they feel unsafe around the people with substance use disorder that use them.

Research conducted over three decades, however, shows that syringe exchange programs provide a benefit to communities, according to the National Institutes of Health.

A 2019 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that syringe exchange programs reduced HIV diagnoses by as much as 18%. They’ve also been shown to save taxpayers money. In Indiana, a state-implemented syringe exchange program is expected to save taxpayers $120 million. People who use syringe service programs are also five times more likely to begin a drug treatment program and three times as likely to quit injection drug abuse, according to the CDC.

This story features data reporting by Elena Cox, writing by Dom DiFurio, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 46 states.