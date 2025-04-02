Canva

Counties where homes are selling the fastest in California

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But high home prices and mortgage interest rates are keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The median number of days a home spent on the market in February was 48, five days less than the year before. In California, the typical home was on the market 35 days.

When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.

Stacker compiled a list of counties where homes sold the fastest in California using data from Redfin. To be included, counties had at least 100 home sales and are selling quicker than the state median. They are ranked by the median number of days a home was listed before it sold. In the case of ties, counties with the most home sales overall were ranked higher.

#14. Marin County

– Median days on market: 34

– Median sale price: $1,455,000

– Total homes sold: 105



#13. Santa Barbara County

– Median days on market: 34

– Median sale price: $905,000

– Total homes sold: 187



#12. Orange County

– Median days on market: 32

– Median sale price: $1,100,000

– Total homes sold: 1,446



#11. Tulare County

– Median days on market: 31

– Median sale price: $357,000

– Total homes sold: 190



#10. San Joaquin County

– Median days on market: 28

– Median sale price: $525,000

– Total homes sold: 359



#9. Placer County

– Median days on market: 27

– Median sale price: $632,351

– Total homes sold: 350



#8. Fresno County

– Median days on market: 26

– Median sale price: $405,000

– Total homes sold: 458



#7. Stanislaus County

– Median days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $450,000

– Total homes sold: 247



#6. San Diego County

– Median days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $885,000

– Total homes sold: 1,822



#5. San Mateo County

– Median days on market: 16

– Median sale price: $1,530,000

– Total homes sold: 305



#4. Sacramento County

– Median days on market: 15

– Median sale price: $525,000

– Total homes sold: 842



#3. Contra Costa County

– Median days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $773,500

– Total homes sold: 622



#2. Alameda County

– Median days on market: 13

– Median sale price: $1,100,000

– Total homes sold: 633



#1. Santa Clara County

– Median days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $1,450,000

– Total homes sold: 713

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 22 states.