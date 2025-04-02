Canetti // Shutterstock

Best suburbs to live in California

Cities may have the nightlife, but the convenience and affordability of the suburbs are becoming hot as the millennial generation moves into its homebuying phase. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic shook up workplace norms and superheated the housing market, folks have been flocking away from major urban centers.

In Colorado, for instance, lesser-known suburbs outside of Denver such as Boulder have become magnets for young parents, ranking among the biggest destinations for out-of-state millennials who chose to move in 2023. And companies are taking note of the trend as well: Many are establishing satellite offices and new headquarters in less urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in California using data from Niche’s 2024 Best Places to Live. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing costs, and quality of schools.

#30. Beverly Hills, California

– Overall Rank: 608

– Population: 32,406

– Median household income: $116,771

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (43% own)

– Median rent: $2,675 (57% rent)

– Top public schools: Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM (grade A+), High Tech Los Angeles (grade A+), Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Harvard-Westlake School (grade A+), Windward School (grade A+), Marlborough School (grade A+)

#29. Newport Beach, California

– Overall Rank: 607

– Population: 85,159

– Median household income: $149,471

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (52% own)

– Median rent: $2,920 (48% rent)

– Top public schools: Orange County School of the Arts (grade A+), University High School (grade A+), Early College High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Sage Hill School (grade A+), TVT Community Day School (grade A+), St. Margaret’s Episcopal School (grade A+)

#28. Menlo Park, California

– Overall Rank: 595

– Population: 33,324

– Median household income: $198,273

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (56% own)

– Median rent: $2,895 (44% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Carlmont High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Nueva School (grade A+), Castilleja School (grade A+), Crystal Springs Uplands School (grade A+)

#27. Del Mar, California

– Overall Rank: 583

– Population: 3,956

– Median household income: $185,335

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (55% own)

– Median rent: $2,961 (45% rent)

– Top public schools: Canyon Crest Academy (grade A+), Torrey Pines High School (grade A+), San Dieguito High Academy (grade A+)

– Top private schools: La Jolla Country Day School (grade A+), The Cambridge School (grade A+), The Grauer School (grade A+)

#26. Burlingame, California

– Overall Rank: 581

– Population: 30,995

– Median household income: $165,940

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (52% own)

– Median rent: $2,591 (48% rent)

– Top public schools: Mills High School (grade A+), Burlingame High School (grade A+), The New School of San Francisco (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Nueva School (grade A+), Crystal Springs Uplands School (grade A+), Lick-Wilmerding High School (grade A+)

#25. Piedmont, California

– Overall Rank: 577

– Population: 11,161

– Median household income: $250,001

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (89% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (11% rent)

– Top public schools: Piedmont High School (grade A+), Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Wildwood Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#24. Coronado, California

– Overall Rank: 573

– Population: 18,871

– Median household income: $125,558

– Median home value: $1,872,000 (54% own)

– Median rent: $3,046 (46% rent)

– Top public schools: Preuss School UCSD (grade A+), Coronado High School (grade A+), Old Town Academy K-8 Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Francis Parker School (grade A+), The Waldorf School of San Diego (grade A+), Academy of Our Lady of Peace (grade A+)

#23. Santa Clara, California

– Overall Rank: 547

– Population: 128,058

– Median household income: $165,352

– Median home value: $1,440,200 (42% own)

– Median rent: $2,841 (58% rent)

– Top public schools: University Preparatory Academy Charter School (grade A+), Cupertino High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+), Khan Lab School (grade A+)

#22. Los Altos Hills, California

– Overall Rank: 527

– Population: 8,441

– Median household income: $250,001

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (96% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (4% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Los Altos High School (grade A+), Mountain View High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#21. Belmont, California

– Overall Rank: 481

– Population: 27,820

– Median household income: $185,944

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (57% own)

– Median rent: $2,842 (43% rent)

– Top public schools: Carlmont High School (grade A+), Mariposa (grade A), Hoover Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The Nueva School (grade A+), Castilleja School (grade A+), Crystal Springs Uplands School (grade A+)

#20. El Segundo, California

– Overall Rank: 471

– Population: 17,081

– Median household income: $142,596

– Median home value: $1,479,000 (42% own)

– Median rent: $2,476 (58% rent)

– Top public schools: Da Vinci Science (grade A+), Mira Costa High School (grade A+), El Segundo High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Windward School (grade A+), Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences (grade A+), Vistamar School (grade A+)

#19. Pleasanton, California

– Overall Rank: 468

– Population: 78,691

– Median household income: $181,639

– Median home value: $1,338,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $2,815 (32% rent)

– Top public schools: Amador Valley High School (grade A+), Foothill High School (grade A+), Dublin High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Quarry Lane School (grade A+), The Athenian School (grade A+), Bishop O’Dowd High School (grade A+)

#18. Davis, California

– Overall Rank: 464

– Population: 67,203

– Median household income: $83,592

– Median home value: $803,100 (42% own)

– Median rent: $1,927 (58% rent)

– Top public schools: Davis Senior High School (grade A+), Robert E. Willett Elementary School (grade A), Cesar Chavez Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Francis Catholic High School (grade A), Woodland Christian School (grade B+), The Academy of 21st Century Learning (grade A+)

#17. San Ramon, California

– Overall Rank: 450

– Population: 86,119

– Median household income: $190,829

– Median home value: $1,254,900 (71% own)

– Median rent: $2,768 (29% rent)

– Top public schools: Dougherty Valley High School (grade A+), Monte Vista High School (grade A+), Creekside Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Quarry Lane School (grade A+), The Athenian School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#16. Sunnyvale, California

– Overall Rank: 431

– Population: 154,573

– Median household income: $174,506

– Median home value: $1,680,700 (44% own)

– Median rent: $2,990 (56% rent)

– Top public schools: Mountain View High School (grade A+), University Preparatory Academy Charter School (grade A+), Homestead High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#15. Foster City, California

– Overall Rank: 420

– Population: 33,215

– Median household income: $191,267

– Median home value: $1,673,100 (53% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (47% rent)

– Top public schools: Carlmont High School (grade A+), San Mateo High School (grade A+), Hillsdale High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Nueva School (grade A+), Castilleja School (grade A+), Crystal Springs Uplands School (grade A+)

#14. Culver City, California

– Overall Rank: 415

– Population: 40,357

– Median household income: $114,429

– Median home value: $1,121,300 (56% own)

– Median rent: $2,475 (44% rent)

– Top public schools: Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM (grade A+), High Tech Los Angeles (grade A+), Da Vinci Science (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Harvard-Westlake School (grade A+), Windward School (grade A+), Marlborough School (grade A+)

#13. Palo Alto, California

– Overall Rank: 385

– Population: 67,901

– Median household income: $214,118

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (56% own)

– Median rent: $3,169 (44% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Los Altos High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#12. Moraga, California

– Overall Rank: 330

– Population: 16,859

– Median household income: $193,707

– Median home value: $1,481,800 (84% own)

– Median rent: $2,741 (16% rent)

– Top public schools: Campolindo High School (grade A+), Miramonte High School (grade A+), Acalanes High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+), Maybeck High School (grade A+)

#11. Berkeley, California

– Overall Rank: 278

– Population: 121,385

– Median household income: $104,716

– Median home value: $1,280,300 (43% own)

– Median rent: $2,067 (57% rent)

– Top public schools: Miramonte High School (grade A+), Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Berkeley High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#10. La Cañada Flintridge, California

– Overall Rank: 266

– Population: 20,378

– Median household income: $210,625

– Median home value: $1,983,300 (89% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (11% rent)

– Top public schools: California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (grade A+), La Canada High School (grade A+), Crescenta Valley High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Flintridge Preparatory School (grade A+), Polytechnic School (grade A+), Westridge School (grade A+)

#9. Solana Beach, California

– Overall Rank: 250

– Population: 12,946

– Median household income: $137,647

– Median home value: $1,617,500 (67% own)

– Median rent: $2,881 (33% rent)

– Top public schools: Canyon Crest Academy (grade A+), Torrey Pines High School (grade A+), San Dieguito High Academy (grade A+)

– Top private schools: La Jolla Country Day School (grade A+), The Cambridge School (grade A+), The Grauer School (grade A+)

#8. South Pasadena, California

– Overall Rank: 152

– Population: 26,583

– Median household income: $127,882

– Median home value: $1,453,500 (47% own)

– Median rent: $2,135 (53% rent)

– Top public schools: South Pasadena Senior High School (grade A+), Larchmont Charter School (grade A+), Arroyo Vista Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Flintridge Preparatory School (grade A+), Polytechnic School (grade A+), Westridge School (grade A+)

#7. Irvine, California

– Overall Rank: 130

– Population: 304,527

– Median household income: $122,948

– Median home value: $1,025,700 (44% own)

– Median rent: $2,749 (56% rent)

– Top public schools: Orange County School of the Arts (grade A+), University High School (grade A+), Northwood High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Sage Hill School (grade A+), Fairmont Preparatory Academy (grade A+), TVT Community Day School (grade A+)

#6. Manhattan Beach, California

– Overall Rank: 128

– Population: 35,123

– Median household income: $187,217

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (70% own)

– Median rent: $3,366 (30% rent)

– Top public schools: Da Vinci Science (grade A+), Mira Costa High School (grade A+), Opal Robinson Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Windward School (grade A+), Vistamar School (grade A+), Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Raymond and Esther Kabbaz High School (grade A+)

#5. Albany, California

– Overall Rank: 125

– Population: 20,027

– Median household income: $124,469

– Median home value: $1,129,000 (51% own)

– Median rent: $2,272 (49% rent)

– Top public schools: Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Albany High School (grade A+), Marin Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#4. Mountain View, California

– Overall Rank: 111

– Population: 82,132

– Median household income: $174,156

– Median home value: $1,833,300 (40% own)

– Median rent: $2,855 (60% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Los Altos High School (grade A+), Mountain View High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#3. Redondo Beach, California

– Overall Rank: 110

– Population: 70,620

– Median household income: $134,033

– Median home value: $1,192,300 (52% own)

– Median rent: $2,464 (48% rent)

– Top public schools: Da Vinci Science (grade A+), Redondo Union High School (grade A+), Tulita Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Windward School (grade A+), Chadwick School (grade A+), Vistamar School (grade A+)

#2. Hermosa Beach, California

– Overall Rank: 93

– Population: 19,551

– Median household income: $149,500

– Median home value: $1,862,400 (51% own)

– Median rent: $2,659 (49% rent)

– Top public schools: Da Vinci Science (grade A+), Mira Costa High School (grade A+), Richard Henry Dana Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Vistamar School (grade A+), Ambassador Christian School (grade A+), Bishop Montgomery High School (grade A+)

#1. Santa Monica, California

– Overall Rank: 92

– Population: 92,168

– Median household income: $106,797

– Median home value: $1,654,800 (29% own)

– Median rent: $2,227 (71% rent)

– Top public schools: Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM (grade A+), Santa Monica High School (grade A+), Larchmont Charter School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Harvard-Westlake School (grade A+), Windward School (grade A+), Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 40 states.