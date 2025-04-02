Canva

Best places to live in California

An ideal town or neighborhood looks different for everyone.

Those who can’t get enough of the outdoors may prioritize proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches, while parents are looking for places with top-ranked schools for their children. Culture lovers might want to live in a city with museums and art walks, whereas sports fans look for professional or college sports teams nearby.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in California using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.

Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

CORRECTION: A previously published version of this piece, in some cases, incorrectly listed private schools as public schools.

#30. Community Center, California

– Overall Rank: 272

– Population: 2,007

– Median household income: $250,001

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (82% own)

– Median rent: $3,300 (18% rent)

– Top public schools: Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Duveneck Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#29. Civic Center, California

– Overall Rank: 267

– Population: 6,159

– Median household income: $130,017

– Median home value: $1,012,208 (10% own)

– Median rent: $2,242 (90% rent)

– Top public schools: Lowell High School (grade A+), The New School of San Francisco (grade A+), Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lick-Wilmerding High School (grade A+), Urban School of San Francisco (grade A+), San Francisco University High School (grade A+)

#28. Russian Hill, California

– Overall Rank: 261

– Population: 14,161

– Median household income: $150,498

– Median home value: $1,606,202 (23% own)

– Median rent: $2,270 (77% rent)

– Top public schools: Lowell High School (grade A+), The New School of San Francisco (grade A+), Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lick-Wilmerding High School (grade A+), Urban School of San Francisco (grade A+), San Francisco University High School (grade A+)

#27. Northern Waterfront, California

– Overall Rank: 257

– Population: 2,534

– Median household income: $188,503

– Median home value: $1,579,359 (19% own)

– Median rent: $3,145 (81% rent)

– Top public schools: Lowell High School (grade A+), The New School of San Francisco (grade A+), Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lick-Wilmerding High School (grade A+), Urban School of San Francisco (grade A+), San Francisco University High School (grade A+)

#26. Mission Dolores, California

– Overall Rank: 253

– Population: 12,403

– Median household income: $169,864

– Median home value: $1,483,721 (28% own)

– Median rent: $2,539 (72% rent)

– Top public schools: Lowell High School (grade A+), The New School of San Francisco (grade A+), Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lick-Wilmerding High School (grade A+), Urban School of San Francisco (grade A+), San Francisco University High School (grade A+)

#25. Cathedral Hill, California

– Overall Rank: 240

– Population: 6,451

– Median household income: $118,479

– Median home value: $1,029,772 (25% own)

– Median rent: $2,213 (75% rent)

– Top public schools: Lowell High School (grade A+), The New School of San Francisco (grade A+), Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lick-Wilmerding High School (grade A+), Urban School of San Francisco (grade A+), San Francisco University High School (grade A+)

#24. Parnassus Heights, California

– Overall Rank: 236

– Population: 3,497

– Median household income: $154,814

– Median home value: $1,548,293 (26% own)

– Median rent: $2,952 (74% rent)

– Top public schools: Lowell High School (grade A+), The New School of San Francisco (grade A+), Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lick-Wilmerding High School (grade A+), Urban School of San Francisco (grade A+), San Francisco University High School (grade A+)

#23. Central Berkeley, California

– Overall Rank: 217

– Population: 10,935

– Median household income: $80,468

– Median home value: $1,171,263 (35% own)

– Median rent: $2,020 (65% rent)

– Top public schools: Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Berkeley High School (grade A+), Willard Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#22. Palo Alto Orchards, California

– Overall Rank: 216

– Population: 1,215

– Median household income: $141,444

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (47% own)

– Median rent: $2,888 (53% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Fletcher Middle School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#21. Crescent Park, California

– Overall Rank: 211

– Population: 8,058

– Median household income: $243,522

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (54% own)

– Median rent: $3,379 (46% rent)

– Top public schools: Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Duveneck Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#20. Le Conte (Hillegass Area), California

– Overall Rank: 206

– Population: 6,031

– Median household income: $109,090

– Median home value: $981,425 (35% own)

– Median rent: $2,063 (65% rent)

– Top public schools: Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Berkeley High School (grade A+), Willard Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#19. Old Palo Alto, California

– Overall Rank: 197

– Population: 3,868

– Median household income: $250,001

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (69% own)

– Median rent: $3,465 (31% rent)

– Top public schools: Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Ohlone Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#18. Northside, California

– Overall Rank: 196

– Population: 4,962

– Median household income: $51,480

– Median home value: $1,440,269 (20% own)

– Median rent: $2,021 (80% rent)

– Top public schools: Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Berkeley High School (grade A+), Willard Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#17. Westbrae, California

– Overall Rank: 186

– Population: 7,205

– Median household income: $155,843

– Median home value: $1,186,684 (62% own)

– Median rent: $2,355 (38% rent)

– Top public schools: Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Berkeley High School (grade A+), Albany High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Maybeck High School (grade A+)

#16. Charleston Meadows, California

– Overall Rank: 181

– Population: 964

– Median household income: $188,125

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (75% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (25% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Fletcher Middle School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), Khan Lab School (grade A+)

#15. Lower Nob Hill, California

– Overall Rank: 176

– Population: 13,737

– Median household income: $91,224

– Median home value: $970,247 (7% own)

– Median rent: $1,956 (93% rent)

– Top public schools: Lowell High School (grade A+), The New School of San Francisco (grade A+), Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lick-Wilmerding High School (grade A+), Urban School of San Francisco (grade A+), San Francisco University High School (grade A+)

#14. Monroe Park, California

– Overall Rank: 171

– Population: 2,688

– Median household income: $183,694

– Median home value: $1,917,430 (64% own)

– Median rent: $3,097 (36% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Los Altos High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#13. Downtown Berkeley, California

– Overall Rank: 169

– Population: 5,671

– Median household income: $63,345

– Median home value: $1,417,800 (2% own)

– Median rent: $2,183 (98% rent)

– Top public schools: Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Berkeley High School (grade A+), Willard Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#12. Elmwood District, California

– Overall Rank: 168

– Population: 10,944

– Median household income: $125,005

– Median home value: $1,582,002 (40% own)

– Median rent: $2,275 (60% rent)

– Top public schools: Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Berkeley High School (grade A+), Willard Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#11. North Berkeley, California

– Overall Rank: 166

– Population: 7,585

– Median household income: $118,914

– Median home value: $1,322,773 (41% own)

– Median rent: $2,162 (59% rent)

– Top public schools: Yu Ming Charter School (grade A+), Berkeley High School (grade A+), Willard Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The College Preparatory School (grade A+), Head-Royce School (grade A+), Bentley School (grade A+)

#10. Sunset Park, California

– Overall Rank: 147

– Population: 14,732

– Median household income: $135,460

– Median home value: $1,739,606 (45% own)

– Median rent: $2,372 (55% rent)

– Top public schools: Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM (grade A+), High Tech Los Angeles (grade A+), Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Harvard-Westlake School (grade A+), Windward School (grade A+), Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences (grade A+)

#9. Greenmeadow, California

– Overall Rank: 141

– Population: 5,665

– Median household income: $195,325

– Median home value: $1,675,363 (54% own)

– Median rent: $2,863 (46% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Los Altos High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#8. Barron Park, California

– Overall Rank: 99

– Population: 4,644

– Median household income: $191,323

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (60% own)

– Median rent: $2,495 (40% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Fletcher Middle School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#7. Ventura, California

– Overall Rank: 61

– Population: 3,975

– Median household income: $194,771

– Median home value: $1,898,337 (35% own)

– Median rent: $2,797 (65% rent)

– Top public schools: Henry M. Gunn High School (grade A+), Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#6. Ocean Park, California

– Overall Rank: 50

– Population: 11,818

– Median household income: $96,838

– Median home value: $1,532,260 (19% own)

– Median rent: $2,252 (81% rent)

– Top public schools: High Tech Los Angeles (grade A+), Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy (grade A+), Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Harvard-Westlake School (grade A+), Windward School (grade A+), Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences (grade A+)

#5. Downtown North, California

– Overall Rank: 43

– Population: 7,352

– Median household income: $63,559

– Median home value: $1,822,077 (27% own)

– Median rent: $2,090 (73% rent)

– Top public schools: Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Ohlone Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), Khan Lab School (grade A+)

#4. University South, California

– Overall Rank: 34

– Population: 4,808

– Median household income: $188,553

– Median home value: $1,942,230 (36% own)

– Median rent: $2,312 (64% rent)

– Top public schools: Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Ohlone Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), Khan Lab School (grade A+)

#3. Mid-City, California

– Overall Rank: 33

– Population: 17,310

– Median household income: $117,800

– Median home value: $1,206,402 (22% own)

– Median rent: $2,234 (78% rent)

– Top public schools: High Tech Los Angeles (grade A+), Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy (grade A+), Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Harvard-Westlake School (grade A+), Windward School (grade A+), Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences (grade A+)

#2. College Terrace, California

– Overall Rank: 10

– Population: 9,678

– Median household income: $196,151

– Median home value: $1,969,518 (30% own)

– Median rent: $2,974 (70% rent)

– Top public schools: Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Ohlone Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), The Harker School (grade A+)

#1. Evergreen Park, California

– Overall Rank: 7

– Population: 2,912

– Median household income: $155,929

– Median home value: $1,757,199 (24% own)

– Median rent: $2,977 (76% rent)

– Top public schools: Palo Alto High School (grade A+), Mission Early College High (grade A+), Ohlone Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Castilleja School (grade A+), Menlo School (grade A+), Khan Lab School (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 42 states.