National forests with campgrounds open year-round in California

As winter settles in, camping opportunities become more limited in most parts of the United States. However, for much of the South—as well as RVers and ambitious cold-weather enthusiasts—camping season never ends. Throughout national forests across the U.S., year-round camping options are abundant, offering many amenities and accessibility options.

Outwander used Forest Service data from the Department of Agriculture to identify California campgrounds in national forests available throughout the year, based on a national analysis. We looked at the number and names of available year-round campgrounds for each.

National parks, from Yellowstone and Grand Canyon to Acadia and Valley Forge, focus largely on preserving natural and historic resources. National forests, meanwhile, are managed for everything from recreation and resource preservation to grazing and wildlife.

With the overcrowding (especially in recent years) of visitors to national parks, national forests can offer a welcome respite for travelers seeking peace and solitude. Visitors should always check forest and campground websites before traveling in case of weather advisories or temporary closures.

Several national forests feature just one or two year-round campgrounds, while Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest boasts 40. Depending on the adventure you’re pursuing—whether snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or avoiding the white stuff altogether and opting for a trip south for warm-weather hiking—these campgrounds provide a range of settings to serve as home base during every kind of outdoor escape.

San Bernardino National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground names:

— Horse Springs Campground

Eldorado National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground names:

— Dru Barner Campground

Cleveland National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 4

– Campground names:

— Bobcat Meadow Campground

— Corral Canyon Campground

— Crestline Picnic Area

— El Cariso Campground

Angeles National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 8

– Campground names:

— Spring Camp Campground

— Appletree Campground

— Los Alamos Campground

— Oak Flat Campground

— Bear Campground

— Monte Cristo Campground

— Glenn Camp Campground (Hike or bike in 7 miles)

— Pyramid Lake–Los Alamos Group Campground

Sequoia National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 9

– Campground names:

— French Gulch Group Campground

— Headquarters Campground

— Old Isabella

— South Fork Rec Campground

— Tillie Creek #1 Group Campground

— Paradise Cove Campground

— Pioneer Point Campground

— Auxiliary Dam Campground

— Chico Flat Dispersed Camping

Sierra National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 9

– Campground names:

— Dry Gulch Campground

— Lupine Cedar Bluff Campground

— Gravel Flat Camping Area

— Bear Wallow Camping Area

— Bretz Mill Campground

— Kirch Flat Campground

— Recreation Point Group Campground

— Crane Valley Group Campground

— Kirch Flat Group Campground

Shasta-Trinity National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 12

– Campground names:

— Minersville Campground (Walk-in sites only in winter)

— Bridge Camp Campground

— Hayden Flat Campground (Partial seasonal closure)

— Big Slide Campground

— Deerlick Springs Campground

— Hirz Bay Campground

— Lakeshore East Campground

— Lower Jones Valley Campground

— Deadlun Campground

— Madrone Campground

— Dekkas Rock Group Campground

— Ackerman Campground

Los Padres National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 21

– Campground names:

— Ballinger Campground

— Rancho Nuevo Campground

— Toad Springs Campground

— Ballinger Canyon OHV Day Use Riding Area

— Holiday Group Campground

— Rose Valley Campground

— Fremont Campground

— Los Prietos Campground

— Paradise Campground

— Sage Hill Group Campground

— Upper Oso Campground

— Baja Campground

— Bates Canyon Campground

— Davy Brown Campground

— Figueroa Campground

— Friis Campground

— Hi Mountain Campground

— Horseshoe Springs Campground

— La Panza Campground

— Miranda Pine Campground

— Nira Campground

