4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in California

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in California using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 50 cities and towns in California.

You may also like: Counties with the longest life expectancy in California





Stacker

#50. Union City

– Typical home value: $1,290,507

– 1-year price change: +$88,266 (+7.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$433,676 (+50.6%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#49. Orange

– Typical home value: $1,105,049

– 1-year price change: +$90,216 (+8.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$402,953 (+57.4%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#48. Pleasanton

– Typical home value: $1,670,770

– 1-year price change: +$91,098 (+5.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$575,780 (+52.6%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#47. Dana Point

– Typical home value: $1,627,967

– 1-year price change: +$92,040 (+6.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$679,611 (+71.7%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#46. Redwood City

– Typical home value: $1,810,853

– 1-year price change: +$94,341 (+5.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$307,886 (+20.5%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

You may also like: Most dangerous cities to drive in California

Stacker

#45. Solana Beach

– Typical home value: $2,106,023

– 1-year price change: +$96,605 (+4.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$830,109 (+65.1%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Stacker

#44. Costa Mesa

– Typical home value: $1,314,753

– 1-year price change: +$98,137 (+8.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$512,033 (+63.8%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#43. San Mateo

– Typical home value: $1,618,358

– 1-year price change: +$98,796 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$243,102 (+17.7%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#42. Ladera Ranch

– Typical home value: $1,362,689

– 1-year price change: +$100,175 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$564,060 (+70.6%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#41. Mountain View

– Typical home value: $2,009,538

– 1-year price change: +$100,270 (+5.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$393,735 (+24.4%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

You may also like: Counties where homes are selling the fastest in California

Stacker

#40. Newark

– Typical home value: $1,297,263

– 1-year price change: +$102,704 (+8.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$394,150 (+43.6%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#39. Yorba Linda

– Typical home value: $1,370,897

– 1-year price change: +$104,130 (+8.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$526,558 (+62.4%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#38. Mission Viejo

– Typical home value: $1,202,367

– 1-year price change: +$104,730 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$493,479 (+69.6%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#37. Laguna Hills

– Typical home value: $1,218,544

– 1-year price change: +$105,679 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$501,446 (+69.9%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#36. San Clemente

– Typical home value: $1,651,629

– 1-year price change: +$107,539 (+7.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$735,517 (+80.3%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

You may also like: Demand for these health care jobs is increasing most in California

Stacker

#35. Lake Forest

– Typical home value: $1,200,278

– 1-year price change: +$110,020 (+10.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$490,740 (+69.2%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#34. San Jose

– Typical home value: $1,453,657

– 1-year price change: +$111,505 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$494,317 (+51.5%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#33. Tustin

– Typical home value: $1,177,416

– 1-year price change: +$115,562 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$466,153 (+65.5%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#32. Fountain Valley

– Typical home value: $1,321,171

– 1-year price change: +$117,089 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$532,705 (+67.6%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#31. Laguna Niguel

– Typical home value: $1,420,127

– 1-year price change: +$125,585 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$631,284 (+80.0%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

You may also like: Average auto lease payments are increasing in California

Stacker

#30. Millbrae

– Typical home value: $1,956,678

– 1-year price change: +$127,640 (+7.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$388,636 (+24.8%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#29. Summerland

– Typical home value: $2,841,270

– 1-year price change: +$128,744 (+4.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,211,746 (+74.4%)

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Stacker

#28. Milpitas

– Typical home value: $1,500,784

– 1-year price change: +$129,669 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$496,069 (+49.4%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#27. Emerald Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $2,734,964

– 1-year price change: +$132,563 (+5.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$510,149 (+22.9%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#26. Woodside

– Typical home value: $3,612,927

– 1-year price change: +$138,951 (+4.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$678,170 (+23.1%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in California

Stacker

#25. Montecito

– Typical home value: $4,974,188

– 1-year price change: +$139,041 (+2.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$2,175,215 (+77.7%)

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Stacker

#24. Fremont

– Typical home value: $1,557,857

– 1-year price change: +$140,944 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$514,773 (+49.4%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#23. North Tustin

– Typical home value: $1,711,390

– 1-year price change: +$142,056 (+9.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$688,521 (+67.3%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#22. Burlingame

– Typical home value: $2,529,579

– 1-year price change: +$154,312 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$477,463 (+23.3%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#21. Menlo Park

– Typical home value: $2,622,309

– 1-year price change: +$156,055 (+6.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$342,984 (+15.0%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

You may also like: Best- and worst-run cities in California

Stacker

#20. Sunnyvale

– Typical home value: $2,084,094

– 1-year price change: +$158,336 (+8.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$573,156 (+37.9%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#19. Newport Beach

– Typical home value: $3,321,652

– 1-year price change: +$173,504 (+5.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,360,161 (+69.3%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#18. Belmont

– Typical home value: $2,234,767

– 1-year price change: +$173,991 (+8.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$526,738 (+30.8%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#17. San Carlos

– Typical home value: $2,297,719

– 1-year price change: +$174,063 (+8.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$518,339 (+29.1%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#16. Los Gatos

– Typical home value: $2,512,824

– 1-year price change: +$174,583 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$868,647 (+52.8%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

You may also like: How California is committing to electric vehicles

Stacker

#15. Villa Park

– Typical home value: $2,231,820

– 1-year price change: +$180,983 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$964,714 (+76.1%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#14. Campbell

– Typical home value: $1,887,981

– 1-year price change: +$183,253 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$669,512 (+54.9%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#13. Santa Clara

– Typical home value: $1,741,440

– 1-year price change: +$187,707 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$546,298 (+45.7%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#12. Coto de Caza

– Typical home value: $1,952,206

– 1-year price change: +$193,318 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$881,032 (+82.2%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#11. Monte Sereno

– Typical home value: $4,056,253

– 1-year price change: +$197,599 (+5.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,330,534 (+48.8%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

You may also like: The most popular poker players in California

Stacker

#10. Portola Valley

– Typical home value: $3,838,904

– 1-year price change: +$199,062 (+5.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$740,784 (+23.9%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#9. Atherton

– Typical home value: $7,049,064

– 1-year price change: +$205,506 (+3.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,455,688 (+26.0%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#8. Irvine

– Typical home value: $1,561,760

– 1-year price change: +$207,552 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$698,291 (+80.9%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#7. Stanford

– Typical home value: $3,203,563

– 1-year price change: +$215,101 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$792,730 (+32.9%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#6. Rancho Santa Fe

– Typical home value: $4,151,850

– 1-year price change: +$220,529 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,847,033 (+80.1%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

You may also like: Fastest-growing jobs in California

Stacker

#5. Palo Alto

– Typical home value: $3,528,216

– 1-year price change: +$245,477 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$758,570 (+27.4%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#4. Cupertino

– Typical home value: $3,020,462

– 1-year price change: +$289,554 (+10.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,008,424 (+50.1%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#3. Los Altos Hills

– Typical home value: $5,698,805

– 1-year price change: +$293,901 (+5.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,528,450 (+36.7%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#2. Saratoga

– Typical home value: $3,937,912

– 1-year price change: +$337,258 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,436,256 (+57.4%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Stacker

#1. Los Altos

– Typical home value: $4,324,816

– 1-year price change: +$349,657 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,356,544 (+45.7%)

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

You may also like: Highest-rated free things to do in California, according to Tripadvisor