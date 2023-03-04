Skip to Content
stacker-California
By
Published 6:53 am

Biggest exports from California


Pixabay

Biggest exports from California

The U.S. trade deficit neared $1 trillion in 2022, hitting a record high.

At the same time, total exports grew faster than imports, and select U.S. exports are experiencing particularly high surges. The war in Ukraine led many European countries to import U.S. oil as they largely stopped importing from Russia. U.S. farm exports surpassed records as values grew across main markets, including China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.

Nationwide, the largest 2022 exports were fuel, oil, and byproducts; nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electronics; vehicles; and aircraft, spacecraft, and aerospace parts. But each state specializes in its own combination of commodities that contribute to the national export catalog.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 largest exports from California in 2022 using trade data from the Census Bureau. Stacker considered all 98 export categories included in the global harmonized system in its rankings. Read on to see the top exports in your state.


Canva

#30. Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp, paper or paperboard

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.11 billion


Canva

#29. Pulp of wood or of other fibrous cellulosic material; waste and scrap of paper or paperboard

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.15 billion


Canva

#28. Copper and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.16 billion


Canva

#27. Works of art, collectors’ pieces and antiques

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.27 billion


Canva

#26. Prepared vegetables, fruit, nuts or other plant parts

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.39 billion


Canva

#25. Organic chemicals

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.39 billion


Canva

#24. Toys, games and sport equipment; parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.44 billion


Canva

#23. Oil seeds; miscellaneous grain, seed, fruit, plants, etc.

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.55 billion


PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#22. Apparel articles and accessories, knit or crochet

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.61 billion


Canva

#21. Meat and edible meat offal

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.63 billion


Canva

#20. Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.64 billion


Canva

#19. Beverages, spirits and vinegar

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.69 billion


Canva

#18. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.74 billion


Canva

#17. Articles of iron or steel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.81 billion


Fotohunter // Shutterstock

#16. Inorganic chemicals; precious and rare earth metals and radioactive compounds

– Total value of 2022 exports: $1.85 billion


Canva

#15. Aluminum and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.21 billion


Canva

#14. Miscellaneous edible preparations

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.41 billion


Canva

#13. Iron and steel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.47 billion


Canva

#12. Dairy prods; birds eggs; honey; other edible animal products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $2.49 billion


Canva

#11. Miscellaneous chemical products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $4.29 billion


Canva

#10. Plastics and articles thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $5.35 billion


Canva

#9. Pharmaceutical products

– Total value of 2022 exports: $5.53 billion


milatiger // Shutterstock

#8. Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones and metals and articles thereof; immitation jewellery; coins

– Total value of 2022 exports: $6.23 billion


Canva

#7. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes

– Total value of 2022 exports: $6.6 billion


Canva

#6. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $7.89 billion


Canva

#5. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $8.98 billion


Canva

#4. Edible fruit and nuts; citrus fruit or melon peel

– Total value of 2022 exports: $10.67 billion


Canva

#3. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

– Total value of 2022 exports: $19.08 billion


TY Lim // Shutterstock

#2. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories

– Total value of 2022 exports: $29.26 billion


VPales // Shutterstock

#1. Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery etc.; parts

– Total value of 2022 exports: $31.4 billion

Article Topic Follows: stacker-California
Author Profile Photo

Stacker

Stacker is a news organization committed to telling engaging, research-driven stories. For more information, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content