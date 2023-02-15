

Canva

Counties with the highest diabetes rate in California

Diabetes rates have been on the rise for the last two decades, and show no sign of abating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11.3% of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes—though many of those affected do not know they have the chronic illness.

Diabetes was the 8th leading cause of death in 2020, but the disease does not impact all Americans equally. Instead, variables like poverty level, geographic region, and race all influence diabetes rates, meaning some Americans are disproportionately impacted by the disease.

The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has a particularly high concentration of counties with elevated diabetes rates, with parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and nearly all of Louisiana, along with other states, facing some of the highest rates. Studies have shown that lack of access to healthy, affordable foods and health care services, exposure to environmental toxins, and other health hazards associated with poverty and systemic racism contribute to the increased likelihood of developing diabetes. These same conditions also mean that poor, non-white Americans are more likely to endure complications and have higher mortality rates from diabetes than wealthier white Americans with the disease.

The proportion of young people with diabetes is projected to increase over the next several decades, with racial, geographic, and socioeconomic disparities only growing larger if trends continue. Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in California with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes. Ties were broken by the broader Quality of Life rank provided by the analysis, which includes other poor physical and mental health indicators. The age-adjusted diabetes rate was obtained through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.



Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Alpine County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

— Quality of life rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #29

– Estimated county population: 1,119



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lassen County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

— Quality of life rank: #52

— Length of life rank: #38

– Estimated county population: 30,016



Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Modoc County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

— Quality of life rank: #53

— Length of life rank: #56

– Estimated county population: 8,763



Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Siskiyou County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

— Quality of life rank: #57

— Length of life rank: #55

– Estimated county population: 43,245



Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#21. San Benito County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #21

— Length of life rank: #17

– Estimated county population: 64,055



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#20. Riverside County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #30

— Length of life rank: #22

– Estimated county population: 2,489,188



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#19. Los Angeles County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #33

— Length of life rank: #21

– Estimated county population: 9,943,046



Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#18. Sutter County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Quality of life rank: #39

— Length of life rank: #37

– Estimated county population: 96,385



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Yuba County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

— Quality of life rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #50

– Estimated county population: 80,160



Canva

#16. Del Norte County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

— Quality of life rank: #43

— Length of life rank: #51

– Estimated county population: 27,968



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Tehama County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

— Quality of life rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #53

– Estimated county population: 64,494



CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lake County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #56

— Quality of life rank: #50

— Length of life rank: #57

– Estimated county population: 64,479



Calilover // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Monterey County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Quality of life rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #18

– Estimated county population: 430,906



CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Colusa County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #27

– Estimated county population: 21,558



Public Domain

#11. Stanislaus County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Quality of life rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #41

– Estimated county population: 550,081



Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Glenn County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

— Quality of life rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #44

– Estimated county population: 28,283



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#9. San Joaquin County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

— Quality of life rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #40

– Estimated county population: 767,967



Canva

#8. San Bernardino County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

— Quality of life rank: #49

— Length of life rank: #39

– Estimated county population: 2,189,183



Armona // Wikicommons

#7. Kings County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

— Quality of life rank: #44

— Length of life rank: #26

– Estimated county population: 152,692



Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Merced County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #46

— Length of life rank: #34

– Estimated county population: 279,252



Public Domain

#5. Madera County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

— Quality of life rank: #48

— Length of life rank: #32

– Estimated county population: 157,761



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#4. Kern County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

— Quality of life rank: #56

— Length of life rank: #49

– Estimated county population: 901,362



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#3. Fresno County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 14% (5 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

— Quality of life rank: #51

— Length of life rank: #36

– Estimated county population: 1,000,918



Canva

#2. Tulare County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 14% (5 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Quality of life rank: #55

— Length of life rank: #33

– Estimated county population: 468,680



Rman 348 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Imperial County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 15% (6 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

— Quality of life rank: #40

— Length of life rank: #31

– Estimated county population: 180,267