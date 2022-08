Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in California

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in California using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $8,187,871 which is 924% higher than the state average of $799,311.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in California

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward: 10

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim: 8

#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara: 7

#4. San Diego-Carlsbad: 2

#4. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara: 2

#6. Salinas: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Menlo Park

– Typical home value: $3,114,631

– 1-year price change: +15.2%

– 5-year price change: +37.2%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward



#29. Emerald Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $3,118,088

– 1-year price change: +17.3%

– 5-year price change: +51.0%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward



#28. Cupertino

– Typical home value: $3,129,171

– 1-year price change: +20.2%

– 5-year price change: +56.6%

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara



#27. Manhattan Beach

– Typical home value: $3,171,879

– 1-year price change: +12.2%

– 5-year price change: +43.0%

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim



#26. Summerland

– Typical home value: $3,274,487

– 1-year price change: +36.1%

– 5-year price change: +64.6%

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara

#25. Laguna Beach

– Typical home value: $3,287,686

– 1-year price change: +23.0%

– 5-year price change: +44.1%

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim



#24. Newport Beach

– Typical home value: $3,393,526

– 1-year price change: +25.1%

– 5-year price change: +48.3%

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim



#23. Del Monte Forest

– Typical home value: $3,403,436

– 1-year price change: +26.5%

– 5-year price change: +52.0%

– Metro area: Salinas



#22. Tiburon

– Typical home value: $3,464,358

– 1-year price change: +16.4%

– 5-year price change: +33.2%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward



#21. Del Mar

– Typical home value: $3,819,612

– 1-year price change: +27.5%

– 5-year price change: +60.7%

– Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad

#20. Palo Alto

– Typical home value: $3,914,740

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +34.1%

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara



#19. Rancho Santa Fe

– Typical home value: $3,938,281

– 1-year price change: +27.5%

– 5-year price change: +55.6%

– Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad



#18. Stanford

– Typical home value: $3,958,894

– 1-year price change: +13.8%

– 5-year price change: +33.7%

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara



#17. Saratoga

– Typical home value: $4,027,103

– 1-year price change: +19.8%

– 5-year price change: +53.7%

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara



#16. Rolling Hills

– Typical home value: $4,076,151

– 1-year price change: +13.1%

– 5-year price change: +29.0%

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#15. Beverly Hills

– Typical home value: $4,088,577

– 1-year price change: +9.4%

– 5-year price change: +20.5%

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim



#14. Newport Coast

– Typical home value: $4,208,236

– 1-year price change: +24.8%

– 5-year price change: +45.3%

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim



#13. Malibu

– Typical home value: $4,222,139

– 1-year price change: +14.8%

– 5-year price change: +22.6%

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim



#12. Monte Sereno

– Typical home value: $4,310,786

– 1-year price change: +18.0%

– 5-year price change: +37.0%

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara



#11. Los Altos

– Typical home value: $4,420,437

– 1-year price change: +17.2%

– 5-year price change: +48.2%

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#10. Portola Valley

– Typical home value: $4,501,352

– 1-year price change: +16.0%

– 5-year price change: +31.5%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward



#9. Hidden Hills

– Typical home value: $4,570,345

– 1-year price change: +14.5%

– 5-year price change: +32.8%

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim



#8. Ross

– Typical home value: $4,700,770

– 1-year price change: +25.1%

– 5-year price change: +39.6%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward



#7. Woodside

– Typical home value: $4,865,451

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +38.7%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward



#6. Stinson Beach

– Typical home value: $5,086,099

– 1-year price change: +21.0%

– 5-year price change: +55.6%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#5. Belvedere

– Typical home value: $5,171,543

– 1-year price change: +16.2%

– 5-year price change: +28.5%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward



#4. Montecito

– Typical home value: $5,298,616

– 1-year price change: +31.1%

– 5-year price change: +54.6%

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara



#3. Los Altos Hills

– Typical home value: $5,666,355

– 1-year price change: +14.2%

– 5-year price change: +35.9%

– Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara



#2. Hillsborough

– Typical home value: $5,767,617

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +34.0%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward



#1. Atherton

– Typical home value: $8,187,871

– 1-year price change: +13.5%

– 5-year price change: +30.5%

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

