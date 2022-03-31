

Richest billionaires in California

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of California, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31. Forbes lists 184 billionaires in California.

#20. Patrick Collison

– Net worth: $9.5 billion (#218 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: payment software

#19. Jan Koum

– Net worth: $10.0 billion (#207 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Atherton, California

– Source of wealth: WhatsApp

#18. Gordon Moore

– Net worth: $10.5 billion (#198 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Woodside, California

– Source of wealth: Intel

#17. David Geffen

– Net worth: $10.8 billion (#194 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Beverly Hills, California

– Source of wealth: movies, record labels

#16. Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family

– Net worth: $10.9 billion (#193 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Google

#15. Nathan Blecharczyk

– Net worth: $11.0 billion (#189 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: Airbnb

#14. David Cheriton

– Net worth: $11.8 billion (#176 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Google

#13. Joe Gebbia

– Net worth: $11.9 billion (#175 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: Airbnb

#12. Charles Schwab

– Net worth: $13.2 billion (#149 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Woodside, California

– Source of wealth: discount brokerage

#11. Brian Chesky

– Net worth: $13.8 billion (#141 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: Airbnb

#10. Dustin Moskovitz

– Net worth: $13.9 billion (#138 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Francisco, California

– Source of wealth: Facebook

#9. John Doerr

– Net worth: $13.9 billion (#136 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Woodside, California

– Source of wealth: venture capital

#8. Donald Bren

– Net worth: $16.2 billion (#118 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Newport Beach, California

– Source of wealth: real estate

#7. Robert Pera

– Net worth: $17.0 billion (#111 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: San Jose, California

– Source of wealth: wireless networking gear

#6. Laurene Powell Jobs & family

– Net worth: $18.1 billion (#101 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Apple, Disney

#5. Eric Schmidt

– Net worth: $23.6 billion (#69 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Atherton, California

– Source of wealth: Google

#4. Jensen Huang

– Net worth: $25.7 billion (#60 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Los Altos, California

– Source of wealth: semiconductors

#3. Mark Zuckerberg

– Net worth: $81.3 billion (#15 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Facebook

#2. Sergey Brin

– Net worth: $115.4 billion (#8 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Los Altos, California

– Source of wealth: Google

#1. Larry Page

– Net worth: $120.2 billion (#6 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palo Alto, California

– Source of wealth: Google

