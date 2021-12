OMDb

Famous actresses from California

Hailee Steinfeld

– Born: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, USA (12/11/1996)

– Known for:

— Mattie Ross in “True Grit” (2010)

— Nadine in “The Edge of Seventeen” (2016)

— Emily in “Pitch Perfect 3” (2017)



Daniella Pineda

– Born: Oakland, California, USA (2/20/1987)

– Known for:

— Zia Rodriguez in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018)

— Sophie Deveraux in “The Vampire Diaries” (2013)

— Sophie Deveraux in “The Originals” (2013-2014)



Zendaya

– Born: Oakland, California, USA (9/1/1996)

– Known for:

— Michelle in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

— Anne Wheeler in “The Greatest Showman” (2017)

— MJ in “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019)



Jessica Camacho

– Born: California, USA (11/26/1982)

– Known for:

— Gypsy in “The Flash” (2017-2018)

— Santana in “Taken” (2018)

— Pilar Cortez in “Last Resort” (2012-2013)



Vanessa Hudgens

– Born: Salinas, California, USA (12/14/1988)

– Known for:

— Gabriella Montez in “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” (2008)

— Lindy in “Beastly” (2011)

— Candy in “Spring Breakers” (2012)

Isabel May

– Born: Santa Monica, California, USA (11/21/2000)

– Known for:

— Elsa in “1883” (2021)

— Katie Cooper in “Alexa & Katie” (2018-2020)

— Leighton in “I Want You Back” (2022)



Linda Cardellini

– Born: Redwood City, California, USA (6/25/1975)

– Known for:

— Cassie in “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

— Velma in “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

— Laura Barton in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)



Katie Cassidy

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (11/25/1986)

– Known for:

— Kris Fowles in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (2010)

— Laurel Lance / Black Siren / Black Canary in “Arrow” (2012-2020)

— Samantha at 27 Years Old in “Click” (2006)



Jen Landon

– Born: Malibu, California, USA (8/29/1983)

– Known for:

— Teeter in “Yellowstone” (2020-2021)

— Amy in “Animal Kingdom” (2017-2018)

— Lilith Bode in “Banshee” (2016)



Christina Ricci

– Born: Santa Monica, California, USA (2/12/1980)

– Known for:

— Layla in “Buffalo ’66” (1998)

— Kat in “Casper” (1995)

— Rae in “Black Snake Moan” (2006)

Christina Applegate

– Born: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA (11/25/1971)

– Known for:

— Swell in “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” (1991)

— Gwendolyn in “Bad Moms” (2016)

— Kelly Bundy / Self / Ship’s Navigator in “Married… with Children” (1987-1997)



Juliette Lewis

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (6/21/1973)

– Known for:

— Mallory Knox in “Natural Born Killers” (1994)

— Karen Weston in “August: Osage County” (2013)

— Danielle Bowden in “Cape Fear” (1991)



Kristen Stewart

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (4/9/1990)

– Known for:

— Snow White in “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012)

— Bella Swan in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010)

— Bella Swan in “Twilight” (2008)



April Bowlby

– Born: Vallejo, California, USA (7/30/1980)

– Known for:

— Rita Farr / Elasti-Girl / Elasti-Woman in “Doom Patrol” (2019-2021)

— Mia in “The Slammin’ Salmon” (2009)

— Stacy Barrett in “Drop Dead Diva” (2009-2014)



Valorie Curry

– Born: Orange County, California, USA (2/12/1986)

– Known for:

— Kara in “Detroit: Become Human” (2018)

— Talia in “Blair Witch” (2016)

— Charlotte in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” (2012)

Teri Hatcher

– Born: Palo Alto, California, USA (12/8/1964)

– Known for:

— Paris Carver in “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997)

— Susan Mayer / Susan Delfino in “Desperate Housewives” (2004-2012)

— Lois Lane / Lily in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” (1993-1997)



Stephanie Hsu

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (11/25/1990)

– Known for:

— Mei in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2019)

— Joy in “The Path” (2016-2018)

— Female Protester in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (2016)



Bryce Dallas Howard

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (3/2/1981)

– Known for:

— Claire in “Jurassic World” (2015)

— Hilly Holbrook in “The Help” (2011)

— Kay in “Gold” (2016)



Jamie Lee Curtis

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (11/22/1958)

– Known for:

— Laurie Strode in “Halloween” (2018)

— Helen in “True Lies” (1994)

— Laurie Strode / Keri Tate in “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” (1998)



Bo Derek

– Born: Long Beach, California, USA (11/20/1956)

– Known for:

— Lida MacGillivery in “Bolero” (1984)

— Katie O’Dare Scott in “Ghosts Can’t Do It” (1989)

— Beverly in “Tommy Boy” (1995)

Brie Larson

– Born: Sacramento, California, USA (10/1/1989)

– Known for:

— Ma in “Room” (2015)

— Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel in “Captain Marvel” (2019)

— Grace in “Short Term 12” (2013)



Jamie Chung

– Born: San Francisco, California, USA (4/10/1983)

– Known for:

— Go Go in “Big Hero 6” (2014)

— Blink / Clarice Fong in “The Gifted” (2017-2019)

— Valerie Vale in “Gotham” (2016)



Blake Lively

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (8/25/1987)

– Known for:

— Serena van der Woodsen in “Gossip Girl” (2007-2012)

— Adaline Bowman in “The Age of Adaline” (2015)

— Nancy in “The Shallows” (2016)



Angelina Jolie

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (6/4/1975)

– Known for:

— Lisa in “Girl, Interrupted” (1999)

— Maleficent in “Maleficent” (2014)

— Christine Collins in “Changeling” (2008)



Josie Totah

– Born: Sacramento, California, USA (8/5/2001)

– Known for:

— Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio in “Saved by the Bell” (2020-2021)

— Michael Patel in “Champions” (2018)

— Justin in “Other People” (2016)

Sophia Bush

– Born: Pasadena, California, USA (7/8/1982)

– Known for:

— Beth in “John Tucker Must Die” (2006)

— Grace Andrews in “The Hitcher” (2007)

— Brooke Davis / Brooke Davis Baker in “One Tree Hill” (2003-2012)



Jennifer Aniston

– Born: Sherman Oaks, California, USA (2/11/1969)

– Known for:

— Rachel Green in “Friends” (1994-2004)

— Claire Bennett in “Cake” (2014)

— Rose O’Reilly in “We’re the Millers” (2013)



Elizabeth Olsen

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (2/16/1989)

– Known for:

— Martha in “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (2011)

— Jane Banner in “Wind River” (2017)

— Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)



Jessica Chastain

– Born: Sacramento, California, USA (3/24/1977)

– Known for:

— Maya in “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012)

— Molly Bloom in “Molly’s Game” (2017)

— Mrs. O’Brien in “The Tree of Life” (2011)



Zooey Deschanel

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (1/17/1980)

– Known for:

— Jess Day in “New Girl” (2011-2018)

— Summer in “500 Days of Summer” (2009)

— Bridget in “Trolls” (2016)

Lizzy Caplan

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (6/30/1982)

– Known for:

— Marlena in “Cloverfield” (2008)

— April in “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)

— Janis Ian in “Mean Girls” (2004)



Shailene Woodley

– Born: Simi Valley, California, USA (11/15/1991)

– Known for:

— Jane Chapman in “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019)

— Tris in “Divergent” (2014)

— Hazel in “The Fault in Our Stars” (2014)



Kaley Cuoco

– Born: Camarillo, California, USA (11/30/1985)

– Known for:

— Penny / Penny Hofstadter in “The Big Bang Theory” (2007-2019)

— Gretchen Palmer in “The Wedding Ringer” (2015)

— Bridget Hennessy / Cate Hennessy in “8 Simple Rules” (2002-2005)



Adrienne Barbeau

– Born: Sacramento, California, USA (6/11/1945)

– Known for:

— Maggie in “Escape from New York” (1981)

— Wilma Northrup (segment “The Crate”) in “Creepshow” (1982)

— Stevie Wayne in “The Fog” (1980)



Alison Brie

– Born: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA (12/29/1982)

– Known for:

— Ruth Wilder in “GLOW” (2017-2019)

— Annie Edison / Tight Ship in “Community” (2009-2015)

— Lainey in “Sleeping with Other People” (2015)

Lyndsy Fonseca

– Born: Oakland, California, USA (1/7/1987)

– Known for:

— Katie Deauxma in “Kick-Ass” (2010)

— Katie Deauxma in “Kick-Ass 2” (2013)

— Iris in “The Ward” (2010)



Zoey Deutch

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (11/10/1994)

– Known for:

— Harper in “Set It Up” (2018)

— Infinity Jackson in “The Politician” (2019-2020)

— Samantha Kingston in “Before I Fall” (2017)



Odette Annable

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (5/10/1985)

– Known for:

— Beth McIntyre in “Cloverfield” (2008)

— Casey Beldon in “The Unborn” (2009)

— Joanna in “You Again” (2010)



Perry Mattfeld

– Born: Los Angeles County, California, USA (3/29/1994)

– Known for:

— Murphy Mason / Murphy in “In the Dark” (2019-2021)

— Mel in “Shameless” (2017-2018)

— FrankenGirl / Frankengirl in “Wizards of Waverly Place” (2009)



Tessa Thompson

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (10/3/1983)

– Known for:

— Bianca in “Creed” (2015)

— Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

— Samantha White in “Dear White People” (2014)

Ashley Johnson

– Born: Camarillo, California, USA (8/9/1983)

– Known for:

— Waitress in “The Avengers” (2012)

— Patterson in “Blindspot” (2015-2020)

— Ellie in “The Last of Us” (2013)



Lisa Bonet

– Born: San Francisco, California, USA (11/16/1967)

– Known for:

— Epiphany Proudfoot in “Angel Heart” (1987)

— Marie De Salle in “High Fidelity” (2000)

— Rachel F. Banks in “Enemy of the State” (1998)



Aunjanue Ellis

– Born: San Francisco, California, USA (2/21/1969)

– Known for:

— Jo in “Men of Honor” (2000)

— Sistah Girl in “Undercover Brother” (2002)

— Mary Ann Fisher in “Ray” (2004)



Amy Smart

– Born: Topanga Canyon, California, USA (3/26/1976)

– Known for:

— Tracy Faucet in “Rat Race” (2001)

— Jamie Palamino in “Just Friends” (2005)

— Eve in “Crank” (2006)



Tina Majorino

– Born: Westlake, California, USA (2/7/1985)

– Known for:

— Deb in “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004)

— Cindy ‘Mac’ Mackenzie in “Veronica Mars” (2014)

— Enola in “Waterworld” (1995)

Riley Keough

– Born: Santa Monica, California, USA (5/29/1989)

– Known for:

— Capable in “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015)

— Krystal in “American Honey” (2016)

— Kim in “It Comes at Night” (2017)



Beanie Feldstein

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (6/24/1993)

– Known for:

— Nora in “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” 2016



Cameron Diaz

– Born: San Diego, California, USA (8/30/1972)

– Known for:

— Julie Gianni in “Vanilla Sky” (2001)

— Mary in “There’s Something About Mary” (1998)

— Natalie in “Charlie’s Angels” (2000)



Elizabeth Mitchell

– Born: Los Angeles, California, USA (3/27/1970)

– Known for:

— Dr. Juliet Burke / Dr. Juliet Carlson in “Lost” (2006-2010)

— Edele in “Running Scared” (2006)

— Julia Sullivan in “Frequency” (2000)



Aimee Teegarden

– Born: Downey, California, USA (10/10/1989)

– Known for:

— Julie Taylor in “Friday Night Lights” (2006-2011)

— Ella Benjamin in “Notorious” (2016)

— Skye in “Rings” (2017)

