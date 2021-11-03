

Where people in California are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in California are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from California in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.



#30. Iowa

– Moved from California to Iowa in 2019: 5,819

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to California in 2019: 1,956

— #11 most common destination from Iowa



#29. New Mexico

– Moved from California to New Mexico in 2019: 5,915

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to California in 2019: 3,418

— #6 most common destination from New Mexico



#28. Minnesota

– Moved from California to Minnesota in 2019: 6,232

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to California in 2019: 8,951

— #3 most common destination from Minnesota



#27. Wisconsin

– Moved from California to Wisconsin in 2019: 6,886

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to California in 2019: 4,811

— #5 most common destination from Wisconsin



#26. Indiana

– Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to California in 2019: 4,923

— #10 most common destination from Indiana



#25. Oklahoma

– Moved from California to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,408

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to California in 2019: 3,747

— #7 most common destination from Oklahoma



#24. South Carolina

– Moved from California to South Carolina in 2019: 7,785

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to California in 2019: 5,803

— #6 most common destination from South Carolina



#23. Missouri

– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638

— #5 most common destination from Missouri



#22. Michigan

– Moved from California to Michigan in 2019: 8,672

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to California in 2019: 6,406

— #8 most common destination from Michigan



#21. New Jersey

– Moved from California to New Jersey in 2019: 9,155

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to California in 2019: 10,812

— #5 most common destination from New Jersey



#20. Maryland

– Moved from California to Maryland in 2019: 10,092

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to California in 2019: 11,775

— #6 most common destination from Maryland



#19. Hawaii

– Moved from California to Hawaii in 2019: 10,954

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to California in 2019: 11,985

— #1 most common destination from Hawaii



#18. Massachusetts

– Moved from California to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,430

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to California in 2019: 16,158

— #4 most common destination from Massachusetts



#17. Tennessee

– Moved from California to Tennessee in 2019: 11,874

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to California in 2019: 5,863

— #8 most common destination from Tennessee



#16. Ohio

– Moved from California to Ohio in 2019: 12,277

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to California in 2019: 9,098

— #7 most common destination from Ohio



#15. Pennsylvania

– Moved from California to Pennsylvania in 2019: 13,048

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to California in 2019: 12,578

— #7 most common destination from Pennsylvania



#14. Illinois

– Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085

— #3 most common destination from Illinois



#13. Georgia

– Moved from California to Georgia in 2019: 15,437

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to California in 2019: 14,496

— #5 most common destination from Georgia



#12. Virginia

– Moved from California to Virginia in 2019: 16,994

— 2.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to California in 2019: 24,506

— #3 most common destination from Virginia



#11. Idaho

– Moved from California to Idaho in 2019: 17,722

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to California in 2019: 4,372

— #4 most common destination from Idaho



#10. Utah

– Moved from California to Utah in 2019: 17,821

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to California in 2019: 8,504

— #3 most common destination from Utah



#9. North Carolina

– Moved from California to North Carolina in 2019: 18,023

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to California in 2019: 13,863

— #6 most common destination from North Carolina



#8. New York

– Moved from California to New York in 2019: 24,332

— 3.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to California in 2019: 37,567

— #4 most common destination from New York



#7. Florida

– Moved from California to Florida in 2019: 28,628

— 4.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to California in 2019: 22,692

— #4 most common destination from Florida



#6. Colorado

– Moved from California to Colorado in 2019: 29,350

— 4.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to California in 2019: 15,085

— #2 most common destination from Colorado



#5. Oregon

– Moved from California to Oregon in 2019: 37,927

— 5.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to California in 2019: 17,265

— #2 most common destination from Oregon



#4. Washington

– Moved from California to Washington in 2019: 46,791

— 7.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to California in 2019: 31,882

— #1 most common destination from Washington



#3. Nevada

– Moved from California to Nevada in 2019: 47,322

— 7.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to California in 2019: 26,433

— #1 most common destination from Nevada



#2. Arizona

– Moved from California to Arizona in 2019: 59,713

— 9.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to California in 2019: 28,226

— #1 most common destination from Arizona



#1. Texas

– Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235

— 12.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063

— #1 most common destination from Texas