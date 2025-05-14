Athletes Untapped

From bright lights to backyards: Ex-pro and college athletes embrace private coaching

In a world obsessed with highlight reels and scholarships, a quieter moment is playing out on sidestreets and in backyard driveways. Picture this: a former D1 point guard rebounding shots for a 12-year-old under a flickering park light. No jersey. No crowd. Just purpose.

The final whistle used to mean “it’s over.” But for a growing wave of ex-college and former pro athletes, it’s just the start of Act II.

The Post-Game Plan

Across the country, these athletes are stepping out of packed stadiums and into personalized coaching sessions through new online marketplaces, Athletes Untapped reports. Whether it’s basketball drills before school or pitching mechanics on a rec field, the next generation can now learn from those who’ve actually lived their dream.

“It is everything I wish I had when I was growing up, trying to develop my skills as a young soccer player,” says Alex Fava, former standout on the Villanova University Women’s Soccer team and current private soccer coach. “Whether your child is looking to secure a college scholarship, earn a spot on the team, or just learn the fundamentals, private coaching can really make a difference.”

Options for Lessons Over Clubs

Parents, too, are rethinking the traditional routes to player development. Instead of year-round commitments with clubs or academies, many are opting for personalized, one-on-one coaching from ex-athletes who’ve competed at the highest levels. It’s efficient, cost-effective, and inspiring for young players to learn directly from someone who’s lived their dreams.

According to a 2023 youth sports trend report, nearly 40% of parents have booked private coaching in the past year, with demand highest in sports like basketball, baseball, and soccer.

Internal data from Athletes Untapped shows particularly strong traction in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia, where dense urban populations and competitive youth programs drive interest in personalized instruction.

The Future of Youth Sports is Personal

As more ex-athletes seek out meaningful second careers and families look for fresh approaches to training, the future of sports coaching is shaping up to be deeply personal—and increasingly decentralized. The big leagues may be behind them, but for many former athletes, the best part of the game is still ahead.

