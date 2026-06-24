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Christian Pulisic hopes to play in USA’s final World Cup group stage match against Turkey

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Published 10:54 am

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Irvine, California (CNN) — USA soccer star Christian Pulisic hopes to play against Turkey on Thursday in his team’s final World Cup group stage match.

Pulisic’s health has been under the microscope after the midfielder left the USA’s opener against Paraguay at halftime with a calf injury. He told reporters on Wednesday that he’s ready to go for the final match of the group on Thursday.

“I’m feeling good, yeah,” he told reporters. “I’ve obviously joined with the team in the last few days, so I’m feeling good, positive going into it, and hopefully I’ll be able to play it hard tomorrow.”

The lineups for Thursday’s match won’t be announced until close to game time, and it’s ultimately up to head coach Mauricio Pochettino to play his star.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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