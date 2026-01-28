Two-year-old boy sets world record for snooker trick shots



CNN, KHOU, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, @IRONHORSEAVIATOR, TIKTOK, @IronHorseAviator/TikTok

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — A 2-year-old boy has been confirmed as the holder of two snooker world records after showing a prodigious talent for the sport.

At just 2 years, 261 days old, Jude Owens from Manchester, England, became the youngest person to make a snooker double pot, Guinness World Records (GWR) said in a statement published Tuesday.

A double pot is defined as potting two balls into two different pockets with a single strike of the cue ball, GWR explained.

Jude then went on to become the youngest person to make a pool bank shot, in which the cue ball is hit off one or more rails before potting a ball, at the age of 2 years, 302 days.

Jude’s dad, Luke Owens, told GWR that his son’s talent was obvious the moment he hit his first ball at the age of 2 and a half.

“I think I realised once he put the cue through his fingers and it was dead natural the way he did it,” he said.

Despite his diminutive stature, Jude has found creative ways to play on full-size adult snooker tables.

“At first it was really difficult. We used to have to use bar stools from anywhere that we went,” said Owens.

“But we ended up sourcing a stool which we mainly used for cooking at first, but then we utilised it into him using it for snooker shots,” he added.

Asked by GWR who would win a match between him and his dad, who started playing when he was 10, Jude said: “Me!”

“He doesn’t beat me at snooker at the moment,” Owens said, “but I like to think he would in the next few years easily.”

According to GWR, Jude has already got the hang of advanced techniques such as floating bridge shots and using the rest to make pots.

He is the youngest-known person to secure a snooker sponsorship, and also made a special walk-out appearance at the 2025 UK Snooker Championship.

Jude has already met professional snooker players Jimmy White, John Parrot and Kyren Wilson, all of whom admired his skills, Owens said.

Outside of snooker, Jude is a devoted fan of English Premier League club Manchester United, and is reportedly “obsessed” with captain Bruno Fernandes. He can also sing every word to “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” by John Denver.

“Jude has achieved quite a lot in such a short space of time,” Owens said.

“Will he be a world champion? I mean, it would be a great story with all the evidence we’ve got,” he added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.