‘We want to win it for him’: Vitinha tells CNN Sports why memory of Diogo Jota fuels Portugal’s World Cup dream

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) — When Portugal begins its World Cup campaign in Houston on June 17, two names will be at the forefront of Seleção midfielder Vitinha’s mind: Diogo Jota and André Silva.

Memories of their sudden, tragic passing a mere six months ago remain raw for the humble, dignified 25-year-old who was a close friend of the brothers.

“It’s difficult to talk about it,” he told CNN Sports after winning the Best Midfielder Award at the recent Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Nobody wants to be in this kind of situation. It was a sad and tragic loss for everyone.

“Mainly, I imagine what it is like for, for the parents, for the wife, for the children… that’s what I think about the most when I think about him.”

For the talented midfielder, the brothers’ enduring memory will be a source of personal and collective motivation as Portugal goes for glory at this summer tournament.

“We feel this and we want to win it, not just because it’s a World Cup and it’s everybody’s dream, but for him as well.”

Title contenders

It’s a dream the midfielder hopes to realize following the nightmare exit he and his compatriots experienced at the last World Cup in Qatar: a stunning defeat to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

He acknowledges that, on that particular day, the Atlas Lions “deserved it, they were better” but is full of praise for how he and his teammates have bounced back since then, underlined with a statement victory against Spain in last summer’s UEFA Nations League final.

And when it comes the discussion of which teams stand a realistic chance of winning the biggest prize in world soccer this summer, he’s in little doubt that Portugal is firmly in the conversation.

“We are one of the best national teams there are, so of course it’s realistic,” he says confidently.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground. We have to think it’s not easy to do it.

“I think we can go far. I think we are one of the candidates, but I won’t put us as favorites.”

Challenging conditions

While soccer prowess will be a key factor in determining the eventual winner, high temperatures and the addition of more fixtures courtesy of an expanded tournament will add more difficulties to the task at hand.

Vitinha himself had first-hand experience of the challenges to come having played a prominent role in the Paris Saint-Germain team that reached the final of last summer’s inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

“I loved it there, but it’s really difficult with the heat and charge of the games that we have throughout the season to be there to have to win every game, to do our 100% in every duel, in every game, in every ball,” he recounts.

“We arrive there with our biggest goal to win the World Cup.

“I think the team that will be most prepared for it physically and mentally will thrive.”

Enrique influence

Thrive is exactly what Vitinha has done under the stewardship of manager Luis Enrique at PSG.

Once a role player with Les Parisiens, since the arrival of the Spanish coach in the summer of 2023, the midfielder has become an integral figure in the team’s setup.

In dictating the tempo and direction of play, he has established himself as the master orchestrator of the team; everything runs through Vitinha and complete synchronicity in rhythm and structure is there to be seen between himself and the coach.

As an example, last season the Portuguese star was the most-used outfield player in Europe’s top-five leagues, playing a staggering 72 matches.

“Luis Enrique comes to the club, changed a lot for the club and for me individually,” he explains. “I stepped up my level and I obtained a different level.

“He’s a genius tactically speaking and technically. I think the most important thing he does is the human aspect, the way that he talks to you, the way that he puts you in a natural way.”

‘It was like a movie’

Enrique’s team-first approach has been clear to see with Paris Saint-Germain transforming into world football’s dominant force in 2025 – and Vitinha is at the heart of their staggering success.

Six trophies won in the calendar year with the crowning glory being a maiden UEFA Champions League title, ending years of wait for the Parisian outfit.

Vitinha’s quiet, diligent work rate throughout the campaign was clear to all – most aptly demonstrated by him completing more passes than any other player in their successful campaign.

“It looks like a movie what we did last year. It was one of the best days of my life,” he smiles.

“I dreamed about it. The night before my first Champions League final 1,000 scenarios came through my mind.

“I never thought it would be so perfect like it was 5-0.”

Vitinha, though, like his teammates, is far from content resting on his laurels.

On an individual level, he scored a stunning first career hat-trick in a 5-3 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the league phase in November – a performance which prompted Tottenham manager Thomas Frank to back the midfield maestro to win next year’s prestigious Ballon d’Or.

While he acknowledges the historic efforts of 2025, the Portugal international has now challenged PSG to build on its success and aim for even grander ambitions as Les Parisiens look to become a mainstay in world soccer’s elite.

“What’s done is done. We should get the good things from it,” he says.

“We have to concentrate in the future. We’ll have time to see and to enjoy the past, but I don’t think getting us in the past will help us now.

“We have a lot of titles to go after, and me and the team will be all for it.”

