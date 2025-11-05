Alex Ovechkin becomes first player to score 900 career goals in NHL history

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Alex Ovechkin is no stranger to making history.

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has been swimming in uncharted waters for a little under a year and on Wednesday, he finally found land – in the 900 goal club.

The 40-year-old Russian became the first player to reach the mark in the Washington Capitals’ game against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Just over two minutes into the second period, Ovechkin backhanded a rebound off Blues goalie Jordan Binnington for his milestone goal.

As the arena goal horn blared and the fans went berserk, Ovechkin swung his arms into the air and collided with the boards as his teammates cleared the bench to celebrate with him.

While the celebration didn’t match the ones that followed after Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s career record with his 895th goal in April, the team’s mascot, Slapshot, held up a big sign with “900” written on it along with confetti.

Coming into his 21st season in the league, Ovechkin needed three goals to become the inaugural member of the 900 club.

He has played all of his NHL seasons with Washington, leading the team to its only Stanley Cup win in 2018. Earlier this year, he joined Gordie Howe as the only NHL players in history to rack up 20 goals in 20 straight seasons.

Ovechkin has also amassed nine seasons of 50+ goals – including a career-high 65 in 2007-08 –been named an All-Star 13 times, league MVP three times, and in 2017 was honored as one of the best 100 NHL players of all time.

A year later, he lifted the Stanley Cup for the first time as the Capitals dispatched the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Ovechkin now has eight points on the year despite the Capitals’ disapoitning start to the 2025-2026 campaign with the team sitting in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Capitals said they will honor Ovechkin prior to the team’s home game against the Winnipeg Jets on November 26.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.