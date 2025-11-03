Dodgers celebrate back-to-back World Series wins with parade through Los Angeles

By Veronica Miracle, Kevin Dotson, Norma Galeana, Rory Ward, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Thousands of fans lined the streets of downtown Los Angeles for a second year in a row to celebrate another Dodgers’ World Series victory.

The epicenter of Los Angeles effectively shut down for several hours as the parade wove through the sea of fans bleeding Dodger blue with the Boys in Blue riding atop double-decker buses with friends and family, while waving to fans and holding the Commissioner’s Trophy.

For many, the well-earned celebration was a family affair. Alejandro Alba and his son Jayen got front row seats by arriving at 4am, a full seven hours before the parade started.

“Last year I wasn’t able to make it. I had a lot of work, and I told my boss ‘I should have been at the parade.’ But this year I said, ‘boss, I got to go.’

“I had promised my son I would take him, “Alba said. “I told him, ‘Papa, we’re gonna go to the parade. You’re not going to school. I might get in trouble, but you know, we’re here today.’”

A super fan who goes by Blue Foo designed a World Series jacket that resembles the blazer that the Toronto Blue Jays wear to celebrate home runs, adorned with various patches of Dodger wins throughout the years.

The thrilling, nail-biter of a series made this year’s win that much richer for him.

The Dodgers pulled off a comeback for the ages in Game 7 of the Fall Classic on Saturday.

The Jays were two outs away from the title when Miguel Rojas hit a solo home run in the ninth to tie the game at 4-4. Will Smith then gave the Dodgers their first lead of the game with a home run of his own in the 11th inning.

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto shut the door, forcing a game-ending double play and earning his third win of the series.

“That was a tough. We respect the Blue Jays. We were the better team. We were the better team. That was a good series,” Blue Foo said.

The championship joy almost felt like a respite for the City of Los Angeles after ICE enforcement operations began at the start of the summer, but the Dodgers’ victory brought a much-needed celebration for fans like Blue Foo.

“It’s everything celebration, family, unity, you know, championships. I mean, what else can you ask for?”

The parade continued to a sold-out event at Dodger Stadium where the MLB said an estimated 52,700 people celebrated with the Dodgers.

Inside the baseball cathedral in Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers’ thoughts were already turning towards a possible “three-peat,” a term made famous by iconic NBA coach Pat Riley after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to back-to-back championships in 1988.

“I talked to a good friend of mine yesterday on the plane, and he gave me permission to use this phrase – Pat Riley,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the fans.

“What’s better than two? Three! Three-peat!”

The Dodgers’ two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who typically speaks through an interpreter, addressed the fans in English on Monday.

“You guys are the greatest fans in the world,” Ohtani said. “I’m ready to get another ring next year.”

Kiké Hernández, who has been a part of three World Series-winning Dodgers teams, minced no words about his squad’s place at the top of the sport.

“Everybody has been asking questions about a dynasty. How about three in six years? How about a back-to-back? Yes! We’re a mother-effing dynasty, baby!”

Las Vegas seems to agree with Roberts, Ohtani and Hernández, as the Dodgers are the betting favorite to win the World Series once again in 2026.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.