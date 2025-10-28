Dodgers ride Shohei Ohtani’s historic night to a marathon extra inning win against the Blue Jays in World Series Game 3



CNN

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 18 innings, which matched the longest World Series game ever, to take a two games to one lead in the best-of-seven series.

In a thrilling back-and-forth extra innings battle, the Dodgers needed a history-making night from their two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who had three RBI and three runs scored in an incredible four-hit, two homer performance that saw the three-time MVP reach base safely an astonishing nine times.

In the end, it was an 18th inning walk-off home run from 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman that delivered the win for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles will enter Game 4 with a decided advantage – historically when the teams split the first two games of the World Series, the winner of Game 3 has won the championship 67% of the time.

Los Angeles will host the Blue Jays again in Game 4 on Tuesday with Ohtani slated to pitch for the Dodgers, followed by Game 5 on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.