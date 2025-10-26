Former New York Jets star Nick Mangold dies at 41 due to complications of kidney disease

By Jacob Lev, Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Jets All-Pro center Nick Mangold died at the age of 41 due to complications of kidney disease, the team announced on Sunday.

Mangold died on Saturday night after battling chronic kidney disease for nearly 19 years and was undergoing dialysis.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

The news comes ahead of the Jets’ game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, where the team is looking for its first win of the season.

On ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” Mangold’s former head coach, Rex Ryan, was emotional upon learning of his passsing.

“It’s brutal,” Ryan said with Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss consoling him. “Such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets.

“I remember it was obvious I was getting fired. My last game, Mangold’s injured. Like, injured. He comes to me and says, ‘I’m playing this game.’ He wanted to play for me. That’s what I remember about this kid. He was awesome and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family – rough.”

Earlier this month, he addressed his health situation in a plea posted on social media where he appealed for a kidney donor.

“This isn’t an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what’s been happening with me and my health,” the former lineman stated in a statement addressed to the Jets and Ohio State University communities. Mangold won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2002.

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant,” the 41-year-old wrote. “I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood.”

The Jets drafted Mangold in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

“The Ohio State football program is saddened by the news of Nick Mangold’s passing and sends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” the Buckeyes said on Sunday.

The seven-time Pro Bowler played all 11 seasons with the Jets, where he was a two-time first-team All-Pro and made the second-team All-Pro once. The franchise inducted Mangold into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2022.

In September, Mangold was named as one of 128 modern-era players on the initial list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

“On behalf of the entire Johnson family and the New York Jets organization, we offer our sincere condolences to Jenny, their four children — Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte — as well as to Nick’s extended family, friends, and all who loved him,” Johnson said.

“Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet,” Johnson added.

