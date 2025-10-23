A revenge game, Ravens’ season on the line and a big bye week: 5 things to know about Week 8 of the NFL season

By Andy Scholes, CNN

(CNN) — The NFL season’s getting real in Week 8.

A legend faces his former team, bye weeks are piling up and teams are one loss away from trading playbooks for tickets to Cancun.

Here are five things to know about Week 8.

Big bye week bonanza

Week 8 is the biggest bye week of the season – six teams are taking the week off, and fantasy football managers everywhere are feeling the pain.

The Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are all off, leaving just 13 games on the slate. That’s three of the four NFC West teams resting, with only the San Francisco 49ers still in action.

It’s officially “scramble to the waiver wire” season. If you’re starting multiple tight ends owned in only 20% of leagues this week, don’t worry – you are not alone.

The Texans’ offense: So bad, it’s historic

Houston’s defense has been lights out – their offense, eh, not so much. The Texans have allowed the fewest points in the league yet sit at 2-4.

They’re the first team in NFL history to lead the league in fewest points allowed and still have a losing record through seven weeks.

The good news? They face a 49ers defense that’s really banged up and can’t seem to catch the ball. San Francisco hasn’t intercepted a pass in 14 straight games – the longest drought since 1950. The only other team without a pick this season: the winless New York Jets.

So maybe, just maybe, this is the week the Texans’ offense finally wakes up.

Rodgers’ ‘Revenge’ (sort of)

For the first time in his career, Aaron Rodgers will face his old team – the Green Bay Packers. And this time, he’s doing it as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl, four regular season MVPs and becoming a franchise legend. Now, at 41, he’ll look across the field at the team that defined his career.

Rodgers insists it’s not a revenge game, saying he still has “a lot of love” for the organization – but don’t be surprised if he saves a little extra magic for Sunday night.

Rodgers is currently fourth in the league with 14 touchdown passes, proving the man still has plenty left in the tank.

The Broncos’ Mile-High Miracle

The Denver Broncos pulled off one of the wildest comebacks in NFL history last Sunday. Down 18 points to the New York Giants with less than six minutes left, Denver erupted for 33 fourth-quarter points to somehow win.

Before that, teams trailing by 18 or more with under six minutes remaining had lost 1,602 straight games. That streak – gone. Giants fans may never emotionally recover.

Now, Denver gets the Dallas Cowboys at home, as they look to keep the magic going and stay atop the AFC West.

Ravens’ season on the brink

It’s not officially a playoff game, but it might as well be.

The Ravens host the Chicago Bears in what feels like a must-win for a 1-5 Baltimore squad that’s been wrecked by injuries. Only four teams in NFL history have started 1-5 and still made the playoffs – the last being the 2020 Washington Football Team.

The silver lining: Lamar Jackson is expected to return from his hamstring injury, just in time to face a red-hot Bears team that’s won four straight for the first time in seven years.

Chicago’s offense under head coach Ben Johnson has been rolling – they’re the only team in the NFL to score 21 or more in every game this season.

For Baltimore, the margin for error is gone. It’s win now… or start thinking about next year.

