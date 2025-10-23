3 things you missed from the NBA: Wemby vs. Flagg, historic rookie debut, Antetokounmpo leads Bucks

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The 2025 NBA season kicked off in earnest on Wednesday with 12 games taking place across the league.

It comes after the traditional curtain-raiser of last year’s champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, receiving their championship rings and opening the new season on Tuesday. The Thunder then beat the Houston Rockets in a double-OT thriller while the Golden State Warriors were victorious on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s what you missed from Wednesday’s action across the NBA.

Wemby vs. Flagg

Arguably the game of the night came from Texas where the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Cooper Flagg, faced another young sensation in the form of Victor Wembanyama.

Flagg enters the league seen as a potential franchise player, but on Wednesday, he was thoroughly outshone by the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Wembanyama had 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes in a comfortable 125-92 Spurs win. It was a dominant display from the No. 1 pick in the 2023 Draft in which he was serenaded with “M-V-P!” chants despite the game taking place in Dallas’ American Airlines Center.

It was a real marker of Wembanyama’s growth in the league having missed the end of last season with a blood clot issue. His performance on Wednesday displayed why he’s such a difficult prospect for opposing defenses, with his length leading to easy dunks, incredible ball-handling and three-point shooting, all while being 7-foot-4, something not seen before in the NBA.

And on the defensive side of the court, Wembanyama consistently broke up the Mavs on offense, his long arms often deflecting attempted passes or influencing shots.

“We needed to make a statement,” Wembanyama said afterwards.

“We’re all tired of losing, and that’s the truth.”

For Flagg, it was a difficult start to life in the NBA, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Better days will come for the 18-year-old, but he looked hesitant as he made his first splash into the pro game.

“I thought Cooper played within himself. He took what the defense gave him,” Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said afterwards.

If “Wemby” looks this good the rest of the year – and his career – the league will be on notice.

Historic rookie debut

While Flagg struggled in his first game, the same cannot be said of VJ Edgecombe, the third overall pick this year.

Edgecombe made history in his Philadelphia 76ers debut, scoring 34 points, a franchise record and the third most ever by a rookie in his NBA debut, per the league.

His 34 points are only beaten by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain’s 43 in 1959 and Frank Selvy’s 35 in 1954.

Edgecombe’s big game came in the 76ers’ narrow 117-116 victory over the Boston Celtics.

The 20-year-old was only outscored by fellow Philly guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 40 points on an efficient 54.2% from the field. Conversely, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid had just four points in 20 minutes on the floor.

Boston was without its most important player, Jayson Tatum, who will miss most of the season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered during last season’s playoff run.

‘Greek Freak’ leads Bucks on emotional night for former player

Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards was an emotional one, especially for Khris Middleton.

Middleton was making his first appearance in Milwaukee since leaving in the offseason after spending 12 years with the team. He played a vital role in the Bucks winning the 2020-21 NBA title, the franchise’s first title in 50 years.

Middleton was given several standing ovations from the Milwaukee crowd at Fiserv Forum, including when his name was introduced before tip-off, during a tribute video to the forward during a timeout in the first quarter and when he checked out of the game near the end.

“To get that type of recognition, appreciation from the city, the organization, I mean, that meant the world to me,” Middleton said afterwards.

“To get a standing ovation on the road doesn’t happen often, so I wanted to make sure that they knew I acknowledge them. Even though I really don’t speak too much or do too much, but that really meant a lot. That’s every player’s dream to get a standing ovation no matter where they’re at.”

On the court though, things weren’t as accommodating for Middleton and his Wizards.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks ran out comfortable winners by a 133-120 scoreline.

The “Greek Freak” finished with 37 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.