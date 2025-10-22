NBA Opening Night: OKC wins double-OT thriller against Rockets as they receive championship rings, Warriors topple Lakers

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The NBA is back for another intriguing season and it began in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night.

On an evening which began with the celebration of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s title victory – with players receiving their championship rings and a banner being raised to the rafters of Paycom Center – fans were treated to two exciting games.

First, the Thunder played a double-overtime thriller against the new-look Houston Rockets, holding on to win 125-124 in an instant classic.

And in California, the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers lost their home opener 119-109 to the Golden State Warriors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two opening games of the 2025 NBA season.

Thunder celebrate title victory, win double-OT classic

Last season’s title victory was the culmination of years of hard work for the Thunder, whether it be through some savvy drafting or creative trades to acquire key pieces.

Those moves all paid off in the form of a dominant regular season and a playoffs which saw Oklahoma City race past most of its opponents, eventually beating the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals in seven games to secure the franchise’s first title since moving from Seattle in 2008.

Before Tuesday’s home opener, the victorious Thunder players from last year were serenaded by their fans while receiving their championship rings from Thunder chairman Clay Bennett.

Last season’s NBA Most Valuable Player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was the last to get his ring, with fans chanting “M-V-P!” as he made his way onto the court.

The players then posed for pictures with their new rings – designed by Jostens and which are set in 14-karat gold with more than 800 custom-cut, hand-set gemstones – while the championship banner was raised.

“Seeing the banner up there was cool, knowing it’ll be up there forever,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after Tuesday’s game. “Special night.”

After the celebrations were wrapped up, it was time to begin the defense of their crown. First up was the Rockets who, during the offseason, had asserted their own title aspirations by trading for former Thunder star Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.

Durant, 37, reportedly signed a two-year extension worth $90 million with the team on Sunday and the move to acquire the 15-time NBA All-Star hints that the franchise is all-in this season.

The game at Paycom Center was a tight affair, with very little to separate the two teams. With 9.5 seconds of regulation time remaining and with the Rockets leading 103-102, Durant had two free throw attempts to potentially put his new team up by three. However, he missed the first and drained the second to give Houston a two-point lead, only for Gilgeous-Alexander to go up the other end and level the score to send it to OT.

Durant almost had another disastrous moment at the end of the first overtime when, with 1.3 seconds left, he caught the ball and signaled for a timeout even though the Rockets didn’t have any left. This usually comes with a one-shot technical free throw for the opposing team but the officials admitted afterwards that they missed Durant’s signal and, with the score tied again, the game went to a second overtime.

Ending an action-packed return to OKC for Durant, he played a part in the Thunder eventually securing the victory.

With the Rockets up one, Durant fouled Gilgeous-Alexander with two seconds left, picking up his sixth personal foul and exiting the game. The reigning MVP then hit the two game-winning free throws.

After the game, the new Houston star took responsibility for the defeat.

“I missed the free throws, and I fouled somebody at the end,” Durant, who scored 23 points in 47 minutes, told reporters, per ESPN. “I think those two plays are the reason we lost.”

Alperen Şengün led the way for the Rockets with 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block while the Thunder were powered by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35 points and 28 from Chet Holmgren.

Warriors topple Lakers missing LeBron James

In Tuesday’s late game, it was an all-California match-up as the Warriors traveled to the City of Angels to face the Lakers.

LA played without superstar LeBron James, who watched from the bench having been ruled out with sciatica – an injury which is expected to sideline him until November. It was the first season opener James has missed in his 23 years in the NBA.

In James’ absence, the Lakers were led by Luka Dončić who had a ridiculous game with 43 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block. Dončić was traded to LA midway through last season in a blockbuster move.

But it wasn’t enough as 31 points from Jimmy Butler and 23 from Steph Curry lifted the Warriors to a 119-109 victory.

The two teams were evenly matched at 55-54 at halftime at Crypto.com Arena, but a 19-4 run to open the second half by Golden State led to a 17-point lead.

Austin Reaves – who finished with 26 points and nine assists – did lead a fourth-quarter rally for LA, cutting the Warriors advantage to just six points, but that was as close as the Lakers got with Golden State able to hold on and clinch an impressive road victory.

After the game, Dončić said there was no reason to panic for the Lakers.

“I think there was a lot of positive things tonight, and obviously a lot of things we’ve got to work on,” the Slovenian told reporters. “But my confidence is fine.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.